Stockhome and HenHouse team up for Petaluma dinner party

Spring is the time farmhouse ales come into their own. Ever mindful of the changing of the seasons, Stockhome’s chef Roberth Sundell will host a dinner of innovative and creative ingredients, all expertly paired with saison beers. The event, set for Tuesday, May 7, is another partnership between the Swedish restaurant and HenHouse Brewing Company.

Many breweries have a saison on tap, but HenHouse is well known and respected for the depth of its selection, with five currently on tap at the Petaluma Palace of Barrels location on McDowell Boulevard. The selection is anchored by the flagship HenHouse saison and moving all the way to their recently released black saison called Pure Black.

It would not be a Scandinavian dinner without fish, and so Stockhome will start with gravlax, which is some of the best around. Gravlax is salmon cured in salt, sugar and dill, and for this dinner, it will be served with dill aioli, stone fruit and a Scandinavian potato-based flat bread known as lefse. With that, HenHouse will pair its classic saison, Soft.

Next up is baked sweet potato with Danish remoulade, cilantro blossom and spent grain crackers, made from the spent grain that is leftover from the brewing process. This will come alongside a glass of HenHouse’s farmhouse style ale, brewed with black pepper and coriander, the flagship Saison.

The third course includes green-pepper-cardamom-marinated grilled skirt steak, with baked black mission figs and fried plantains, along with HenHouse’s unique red rye saison, Honest Days Work.

The second main includes sesame-dusted diver scallops with anise black rice, mango citrus, Fresno chili peppers and minor lettuce. This should pair well with HenHouse’s hoppier-than-normal saison, Paid Vacation.

Last up is dessert, which can often be hard to pair with beer. However, Chef Sundell is always up for a challenge, and will offer a salted caramel and chocolate espresso budino with sour cherries, paired with Pure Black.

Learn more about the history of saison and what makes this style special in Andrea Pierotti’s accompanying article on D2. However, you will have to attend the dinner to get the full story behind each of HenHouse’s saisons, and how Sundell used the brews to inspire his menu.

We have attended almost every special event Stockhome has held since opening less than a year ago and so can attest to their value. Tickets are $75 per person for this prix fixe menu, including beer pairings, plus the beer and food education.

Visit StockhomePetaluma.com for tickets.