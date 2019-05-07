3 places to find salad bars in Petaluma

Last week’s unexpected heat was a reminder that our warmest season is almost upon us, with its long days of sunshine and high temperatures. Not surprisingly, salad consumption spikes in the summer months, especially on those days where it’s simply too hot to cook.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports that one in five Americans eat a salad every day, which represents 23 percent of women, and 16 percent of men. But despite all that lettuce munching, most Americans do not get the proper amount of produce in their diet. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control reported that only 12.2 percent of adults consumed the recommended daily amounts of fruit, and only 9.3 percent achieved the recommended number of vegetables.

We’re lucky here in Petaluma to have a plentiful bounty, with our pick of farms that provide fresh-from-the-soil produce for salads made at home. But for those in need of a quick, healthy lunch, we have several well-stocked salad bar options to cure any craving.

Petaluma Market

Address: 210 Western Ave.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Seating: Outside picnic tables.

The salad bar at this locally owned market offers the freshest, most crisp produce around at $8.29 a pound. Although some salad bars get a bad reputation with limp, lifeless vegetables, that’s not a problem at Petaluma Market. There is a wide selection of dressings, all made in house. Plus, diners can also find soups and premade salads like broccoli raisin and creamy pasta. While the salad bar offers sliced chicken, those who are extra hungry can make a salad and then head outside to the barbecue booth to add a smoky half chicken for $5.99. The salad bar always offers a rainbow of produce, but the accompanying hot bar changes from breakfast foods like eggs, sausage and biscuits in the morning, to lunch and dinner specials ranging from meatloaf and mashed potatoes to Chinese-inspired options.

Bianchini’s Sandwich and Salad Market

Address: 1367 N. McDowell Blvd. (in the Kohls shopping center), or 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Seating: Tables available indoors and outside.

It’s best to avoid Bianchini’s between noon and 1 p.m., when east-side workers swarm these shops seeking custom-made salads and sandwiches. With a large salad at $8.99, diners get their pick of lettuce and six toppings, which range from classics like tomato and corn to dried fruit and nuts. A small salad at $7.99 includes four toppings. Dressings come in classics like ranch and blue cheese, along with more whimsical flavors like Maui mango and ginger lime. The staff always ask if you want your dressing mixed in or on the side. Diners can also order some Bianchini’s specialty salads like the Chinese chicken with scallions and almonds. The restaurants also offers chips, side salads and a wide range of non-alcoholic beverage menus to finish the meal.

Whole Foods Petaluma

Address: 621 E. Washington St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Seating: Tables indoors and outside.

For those who like a little bit of everything in their salad, Whole Foods might be the best choice. Anything from the salad bar or the hot bar can be piled onto the plate for $8.99 a pound. In addition to the classic array of lettuces, vegetables, beans and other toppings, this bar offers a rotating variety of specialty salads like potato or pasta. The salad dressing selection is a bit limited, but the number of toppings available make up for it. Check out the end of the salad bar for the changing international flavor of the day, such as a Mediterranean spread of hummus, falafels and dolmas, or Indian-inspired fare with curries, samosas and naan. Or, swing by in the morning for fruit, yogurt, biscuits, eggs and other breakfast dishes.