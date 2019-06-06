Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch lawsuit dropped

A lawsuit over access to Lafferty Ranch has been dropped in Sonoma County Superior Court, ending a long legal battle over entry to the city-owned property on Sonoma Mountain without a resolution. As the issue leaves the legal arena, it enters a political one, where elected officials will decide on what improvements to make to the land and how much to spend on the project.

A group of open space advocates called Friends of Lafferty Park in 2013 sued landowners on either side of the 270-acre property with sweeping views of the Petaluma Valley. The Pfendler and Tavernetti families sought to block access to the property, claiming that a narrow 905-square-foot patch of dirt between the Lafferty gate and Sonoma Mountain Road is on private property and therefore the ranch lacks public access.

Petaluma later signed on to the lawsuit, which was stayed in 2015, pending a negotiated settlement. Court records show the case was dismissed in April without a settlement.

“We did not reach a settlement and we are not going to reach a settlement,” City Attorney Eric Danly said. “It is not in litigation any more. The parties have withdrawn from mediation.”

Danly, who said the process was the longest running negotiations he has been a part of, said the city was close to reaching a deal but a different Sonoma Mountain landowner threatened to sue the neighbors if they settled with the city.

The city maintains so-called abutter’s rights, since the land abuts a public road, and it is now prepared to assert those rights, Danly said. An attorney representing the neighbors did not return a message seeking comment.

“I believe those rights exist and have always existed,” Danly said. “I don’t believe they can block public access.”

The property that extends to near the summit of Sonoma Mountain and is choked with tall grass, soggy marsh that is home to threatened red-legged frogs, and the precipitous Adobe Creek Canyon, is steeped in history as well as controversy. Mariano Vallejo, the original Petaluma settler, sold the property to Marshall Lafferty in 1859 for $1,348.

For the next century, the land was a working ranch, and cattle today venture onto the property to help keep the grass at bay when city workers don’t mow it. A few fruit trees — pears, persimmons — dot the landscape from the ranch’s early utilitarian days.

A private company had the water rights on the verdant land, and the property’s springs quenched Petaluma’s thirst. In 1959, the city bought the ranch to use for its municipal waterworks. In the 1960s, when Petaluma began getting its water from the Russian River through an aqueduct, the city stopped using Lafferty for water and laid plans to turn the land into a public park.

In the early 1990s, the city began getting push back from neighbors concerned that public access to Lafferty would erode their privacy. City officials explored trading Lafferty for a different ranch on the mountain without problematic access issues, but the land swap idea deeply divided the city and was dropped.

Then came the lawsuit that recently concluded, allowing the city to start planning for a future park. During negotiations with the neighbors, the city drew up plans that included a gravel parking lot and a network of hiking trails that avoids environmentally sensitive areas and fence lines that could disrupt neighbor privacy.

Councilman Mike Healy said the city recently budgeted $50,000 to plan for Lafferty Park, and would likely refresh the trail network concept. He said the Lafferty project can benefit from park fees that developers are required to pay, as well as funding from the countywide sales tax for parks that voters passed in 2018.

“We want to allow environmentally appropriate public access and be good neighbors on Sonoma Mountain,” he said.

Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer, who serves as the council liaison to the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission, said she would like to see restoration projects at the ranch. Occasionally officials visit to abate the weeds, and city workers and volunteers have cleaned up illegal marijuana grows on the property.

“We need to manage it in a way that maintains the diversity of wildlife,” she said. “I don’t think we should be doing a lot to it.”

The lack of a settlement in the lawsuit means the question of access to the property still doesn’t have a legal answer, but Matt Maguire of the Friends of Lafferty said he feels the city’s claim would hold up if it were ever challenged.

“We’ve always felt that if it got to a judge, the judge would say ‘are you kidding me?’ The access is defined,” he said. “We’re happy to see the city start to initiate the process for park plans.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)