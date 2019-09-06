From the Mystic to Main Street, tour Petaluma’s most iconic architecture

When do you preserve a building, and when do you make room for a new construction?

A new lecture by architect and preservation planner Charles Edwin Chase explores the complex factors that determine how communities grow, evolve,and make substantive changes in pursuit of a better quality of life. With nearly 40 years in the field of architecture and planning, Chase, a principal at Architectural Resources Group in San Francisco, will address issues that are important to the discussion of historic preservation and community planning.

Topics for discussion include: what is historic — and who decides; what are the economic implications of historic preservation; and is historic preservation good for communities and the environment?

Chase will be joined onstage by Garth Bixler, who along with his former partner Steven Barclay, earned a preservation award from Heritage Homes of Petaluma and the Sonoma County Historical Society for their rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of the Linch Jewelry building in 2004.

The free lecture, “Know Before You Grow: Historic Preservation and Petaluma’s Urban Core,” begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Community Room at the Petaluma Public Library.