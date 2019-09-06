Emergency alert test aimed to reach thousands of north county residents

A Sonoma County Emergency Management official clicked a computer mouse a couple of times, reviewed the information on his screen, then clicked again.

“Well that was easy,” Emergency Coordinator Sam Wallis said, leaning back in his chair about 10 a.m. Thursday in the aging Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center in northeast Santa Rosa.

Thirty miles north, at Plank Coffee Shop in Cloverdale, cellphones began buzzing and ringing — a sudden burst of wireless activity triggered by the latest test of the county’s emergency notification systems.

“Our entire café went off with a bunch of alerts,” said worker Shianne Treankle.

Most were caught unaware of the planned trial run, the second for the county in a year. But no false alarms were raised, Treankle said.

“It said at the very end, ‘Test; no action required,’ ” she said.

Thursday’s practice run, which focused on Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Geyserville, was coupled with a first-of-its-kind National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio test sent countywide. The tests are an outgrowth of the county’s effort to build a more immediate and reliable system to warn residents in the event of a major disaster. The county’s pre-existing system — and the officials in charge of it — largely failed at that task in the 2017 fires. Many in harm’s way at that time had no prior warning from authorities, and county officials weeks later revealed that they had long before ruled out the use of widespread cellphone alerts that have been employed elsewhere to warn of wildfires, hurricanes and child abductions.

Further, the county’s opt-in warning system, SoCo Alerts, failed to connect with more than half of the telephone numbers in its database.

Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes the areas tested Thursday, was the chairman of the Board of Supervisors when state emergency officials in February 2018 dinged Sonoma County for not making use of targeted cellphone alerts during the 2017 fires. Gore rued that decision, and said last year that it had endangered lives.

“We should have woken up the world,” he said in February 2018.

On Thursday, he said he was confident officials would now err on the side of sending more timely and widespread alerts.

“I’m also confident it will be imperfect,” Gore said.

Thursday’s event didn’t feature the media attention or general fanfare of the first trial run last September, a test billed as the first of its kind on the West Coast. This time, those attending included Gore, officials from Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Chris Godley, the Emergency Management director hired in the fallout from the 2017 failures, guided the test from a podium overlooking rows of desks.

The limited ability to target cellphone warnings — a leading but misunderstood factor, according to the state, in the county’s decision to rule out such alerts more than two years ago — remains an issue, officials said. It’s a problem with cell towers, officials said, and it may have led to some of the discrepancies in the test results Thursday.

People at the Jimtown Store in Geyserville received at least some warning in the test, said owner Carrie Brown. She got an email. An employee got a text to her cellphone.

Otherwise, Brown said, “We didn’t have a lot of commotion here.”