Spring Lake’s popular Water Bark for dogs opens

The popular Water Bark returned this weekend to Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa.

Dogs can enjoy splashing around without a leash in the park’s swimming lagoon on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month, except on Sept. 14.

The water is filtered and slightly chlorinated, ensuring the lagoon is safe for dogs, according to the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. The event helps raise money for the foundation.

Daily entry is $5 per dog for Regional Parks members, and $7 per dog for nonmembers. Tickets are available at the gate, or online at https://bit.ly/2k6IaQ5.