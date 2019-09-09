SMART cites its grant haul of more than $300 million in tax renewal pitch

SMART officials are touting their ability to pull in hundreds of millions of dollars in future grant funding to complete the system’s rail line north of Windsor, despite concerns from some board members that they cannot make such guarantees as the agency crafts its pitch to voters for early renewal of a sales tax in March.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit has secured more than $300 million in outside funding to help develop the commuter rail system, which launched in August 2017 with 43 miles of the planned 70-mile line. Officials say they expect to remain competitive as they seek additional federal, state and regional dollars to extend the line north.

“I want to emphasize that we’re like a bad penny — we won’t go away,” Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, told the 12-member SMART board. “So the only way these grant agencies can get rid of us is pay us the first time. So if (we’re) not successful, we’re going to keep going until we get it right.”

But the recession-era challenges that SMART’s budget and development schedule experienced as its sales-tax revenue shrunk have made some longtime board members wary of offering assurances about future build-out. SMART has the money it needs to get to Windsor by the end of 2021, but to reach the final 22 miles to Healdsburg and Cloverdale it will cost an estimated $364 million. As much as $270 million of that sum is expected to come from outside sources, according to SMART.

Based on past success pulling in grant funding, SMART’s top officials say they remain confident they’ll be able to win those funds.

But some board members have voiced concerns about the competitive prospects of SMART’s funding bids for Healdsburg and Cloverdale, given the smaller size of the two cities, home to far fewer potential passengers than larger cities to the south.

And to date, no SMART official has been willing to say when the agency could get to either Healdsburg or Cloverdale if it were able to secure the outside funds.

“I do not want to promise anything that we can’t deliver,” said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, a SMART board member. “We know better now, and what things cost and what money we have. I appreciate that people want a definitive date, but it’s impossible to tell them that. I’d rather not go out and give them a date, and not be able to meet it.”

The approach represents a potential stumbling block with voters come March, when the rail agency will need a two-thirds majority to renew the quarter-cent sales tax that largely funds day-to-day operations. Without early renewal, SMART administrators have warned, the system won’t be able to restructure mounting debt costs and will face the twin prospects of drawing heavily on its reserves in the near term and making deep cuts to service within three years.

So while tight-lipped on their expansion schedule, SMART officials are sounding out key notes of a campaign focusing on their past track record with grant funding and construction of the current line over the 11 years since voters authorized the commuter rail system and approved its 20-year sales tax.