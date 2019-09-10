3 arrested after suspected gang-related fight at Petaluma bar

Petaluma Police Department arrested three suspects after a suspected gang-related altercation Friday night.

Officers arrived at the Hide-Away bar at 128 Kentucky St. at 11:35 p.m., when two male suspects who had previously been asked to leave the establishment for creating a disturbance returned, Lt. Brian Miller said Monday. The suspects, who officers later identified as Jesus Arango-Lopez, 29 of Petaluma, and Ryan Matelli, 32 of Rohnert Park, challenged security guards and bar staff to fight, yelling gang-related statements at them, police said.

Miller declined to specify the statements the suspects made, adding that the police department does not want to give gangs credence, but he said the suspects made remarks about the gangs they were associated with.

As officers began to detain Arango-Lopez, Matelli fled the scene. Other officers pursued Matelli on foot, stopping him on American Alley.

Meanwhile, a female suspect associated with the two male suspects began arguing with the officer detaining Arango-Lopez. She attempted to remove items from Arango-Lopez’s pockets several times, but it was unclear why, Miller said.

Officers eventually detained her as well, and later identified her as Jacqueline Anguiano Oviedo, 22 of Cotati. When officers searched her, they discovered a concealed knife in her pocket, police said.

Miller said two of the officers who responded to the scene were gang enforcement officers with prior knowledge of the suspects, and determined that all three were associated with the Sureño street gang. Officers also discovered that Arango-Lopez was on active misdemeanor probation and Matelli was on felony probation.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. Arango-Lopez and Matelli were both charged with challenging to fight in a public place and participation in a criminal street gang, while Anguiano Oviedo was charged with resisting arrest and carrying a concealed dagger. Matelli also was charged with resisting arrest.