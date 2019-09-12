Police log Sept. 4 to Sept. 10

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

4:13 a.m.: Daniel R. Lemos Jr., 26, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard South for violation of post-release community supervision.

4:22 a.m.: Carroll E. Pegeron, 48, of Roseville was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard South for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony violation of probation.

7:44 p.m.: Jennifer L. Montagna, 35, identified as a transient, was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:01 p.m.: Armando A. Monter, 26, of Petaluma was arrested on East Washington Street for robbery, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and violation of post-release community supervision.

8:49 p.m.: Tiffany L. Camarda, 42, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Baywood Drive and Perry Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:27 p.m.: Sheldon L. Berkey, 32, of Petaluma was arrested on Bradford Court for felony battery causing serious bodily injury.

Thursday, Sept. 5

12:55 a.m.: Jason D. Stephens, 39, identified as a transient, was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

9:50 p.m.: Christopher J. Stackpole, 37, of Petaluma was arrested on South McDowell Boulevard for a bench warrant.

Friday, Sept. 6

1:32 a.m.: Robert P. Tournahu, 65, of Petaluma was cited on Petaluma Boulevard South for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

2:10 a.m.: Jennifer T. Garrett, 47, of Petaluma was arrested on the southbound East Washington onramp for a felony bench warrant.

12:57 p.m.: Ramon Abigano, 74, of Santa Rosa was cited at the East D Street dead end for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

7:10 p.m.: Michael A. Scully, 54, of Petaluma was cited at Petaluma Boulevard North for a bench warrant.

11:35 p.m.: Ryan L. Matelli, 32, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Kentucky Street for obstructing a peace officer, felony violation of probation and felony association with a criminal street gang as a person convicted of a public offense.

11:50 p.m.: Jacqueline G. Anguiano Oviedo, 22, of Cotati was arrested on Kentucky Street for obstructing a peace officer and felony concealed carry of a dirk or dagger.

11:56 p.m.: Jesus A. Arango-Lopez, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Kentucky Street for fighting in a public place, violation of probation and felony association with a criminal street gang as a person convicted of a public offense.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:34 a.m.: Kenneth C. Myers, 37, of Novato was arrested on Kentucky Street for sexual battery and public intoxication.

2:39 a.m.: Jordi Arango Moldonado, 20, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard North and Western Avenue for public intoxication.

8:16 a.m.: Edgar F. Aguilera-Vazquez, 34, of Rohnert Park was cited at the intersection of Frates Road and Southgate Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol.