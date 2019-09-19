Upgrades at Shollenberger to teach kids about wetlands

Big improvements are in the works at Shollenberger Park as plans take shape for environmental education installations at the popular Petaluma wetlands open space.

City engineers have started conceptualizing the 50-seat outdoor amphitheater near the entrance to the Park, as well as a covered kiosk with educational displays overlooking the juncture of Adobe Creek and the Petaluma River.

“We’re just getting rolling on the planning and design of it,” said Jason Beatty, the assistant director of public works and utilities. “It’s an exciting project. It will be a neat addition and make the park a more useful place.”

Petaluma is using a $213,500 state parks grant to build the educational features at the park that is popular with walkers and bird watchers.

The amphitheater will provide a gathering place for third grade students and teachers taking part in the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance’s environmental educational program focused on the Petaluma watershed, according to John Shribbs, president of the environmental group. The program, started in 2003, has provided an outdoor learning experience for more than 10,000 Petaluma school children.

Future plans for the amphitheater include outdoor nature lectures and concerts, he said.

Former Wetlands Alliance President Al Hesla, who recently retired, wrote the grant. Shribbs, the new president, said he hopes to continue making improvements at Shollenberger. Already, he has led teams that have refurbished existing benches and kiosks at the park.

The amphitheater will include redwood benches, Shribbs said. He and other alliance members have met with city officials and toured the site to plan the construction phase of the project.

“We’re at the beginning of the actual work phase,” he said. “That’s a really good thing. We have monthly planning meetings.”

The planned educational kiosk at the confluence of the river and Adobe Creek will inform and inspire the public of the value of the Adobe Creek ecosystem, Shribbs said. The alliance plans to partner with the United Anglers of Casa Grande High School, a student group working at the fish hatchery at the school, to provide the kiosk’s informational material.

In addition, restoration of native plants will be included on the banks of Adobe Creek to prevent erosion.

Shribbs said the group is currently looking for an architect who is willing to work pro bono to design the structures.

Beatty said that construction would likely start in the spring, after winter rains and after the design work is complete. He said the work will likely be completed next year.

“It should go very quickly,” he said. “Right now, we’re working with the alliance on what they are looking for out there.”

