Police: ‘Aggressive’ flirting at SRJC lands Petaluma man in jail

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2019, 1:03PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Petaluma man suspected of grabbing a student’s buttock and bothering other female students at the Santa Rosa Junior College main campus was arrested Thursday, campus police said.

Santa Rosa Junior College District Police Department identified the man as Ernesto Angulo, 32. Officers received a report at 3:46 p.m. that Angulo was allegedly “aggressively” flirting with women in front of the Frank P. Doyle Library.

Campus police went to the area and found Angulo, who is not a student or employee of the college, sitting at a table outside the library.

A student told an officer Angulo had approached her and her friend, acted like he knew them, and allegedly asked for a hug. She told the officer she pulled away from Angulo when he began to put his arms around her, and she accused him of grabbing her buttock, police said.

Angulo on Friday remains in Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery. His bail was set at $5,000.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine