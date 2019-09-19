Petaluma parks ‘rose from the ashes’ under Brodhun

The demands of working in a city manager’s office rarely ceased for Scott Brodhun, and often he’d be at home after a long day with his mind racing on thoughts about the next one.

Thankfully, however, things have slowed down. The lifelong parks advocate and 35-year public servant retired from his post as Petaluma’s assistant city manager last month, capping a 12-year term that began in May 2007 as director of Parks and Recreation.

Since Brodhun’s last day on Aug. 22, his wife Tracie of over 38 years, and his family that lives in the area have had his undivided attention, he said.

“I wasn’t present much mentally. I was always thinking about the next day’s work,” Brodhun, 62, said. “I’ve enjoyed being present (since my retirement). That’s felt good.”

Brodhun was raised in Port Angeles, Wash., a community of now more than 19,000 people situated on the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Washington University where he played baseball at the NAIA level.

His career began in his hometown as the city’s recreation coordinator in 1984 where he was tasked with rejuvenating a sector of the local government that had essentially been abolished, Brodhun said.

The next year, the Parks and Recreation Department’s director unexpectedly resigned and Brodhun was suddenly appointed as the replacement.

Over the next 17 years the agency found success under his stewardship, leaning on state grant funds and a cycle of continued investment thanks to tax revenue from park-related tourism. Park services “rose from the ashes to become a real envy,” Brodhun said, with roughly 400 acres of parkland transformed at 35 different sites, and an abandoned railroad line converted into what later became a 60-mile regional bike path.

Port Angeles was a hub for sports tournaments, attracting baseball and basketball teams for events that would bring as many as 40 visiting teams to the community, Brodhun said. As a youth baseball coach for almost three decades, he helped shape several local leagues.

“It was an economy in and of itself,” he said.

For seven years Brodhun served as the director of facilities, maintenance, athletics and technology for the Port Angeles School District. Once his daughters, Lynzie and Lexie, had gone off to college, he began exploring new opportunities out of the area, which led him to Petaluma.

When he arrived in 2007 to lead the parks department, the city was nearing the Great Recession, resulting in staff cuts and service reductions across the agency.

After Brodhun was appointed as assistant city manager in April 2009, he was heavily involved in the austerity efforts with former City Manager John Brown, which Brodhun described as a “hard and heart wrenching” period.

During the worst of the financial meltdown, city reserves plummeted from $8.5 million to $5,000 in 2011. General Fund spending was reduced, departments like planning were outsourced and staffing was slashed by more than 20%.

Even though city services declined, the needs in the community never wavered, Brodhun said. As a self-described “generalist” that served in numerous capacities during his tenure, Brodhun took a creative approach to maintaining aging facilities or completing projects, often leaning on partnerships in Petaluma’s robust nonprofit and private sector.

That formula led to several undertakings he viewed as career highlights.