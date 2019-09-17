Firefighters knock down small wildfire in Tubbs fire zone

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2019, 8:51AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cal Fire knocked down a small wildfire that ignited Monday evening northeast of Santa Rosa off Mark West Springs Road, in the 2017 Tubbs fire burn zone.

Authorities received reports of a fire at 2050 Redwood Hill Rd at 6:15 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. The fire grew to about 3 acres by 6:54 p.m., according to a Sonoma County Fire District alert. Firefighters stopped its progress by 7:16 p.m. There were no evacuation orders, according to the alert.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for a couple of hours for cleanup, Lang said.

Video from the scene showed Cal Fire tankers making retardant drops on the fire.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine