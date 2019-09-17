Protests planned throughout Bay Area during Global Climate Strike Week

In honor of Global Climate Strike week, the Sonoma County Sunrise Hub will be putting on a Climate Strike in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa this Friday, Sept. 20, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. There will also be music and poster-making, as well as a march down Mendocino Ave., starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Junior College quad for those able to attend.

See below for all the Global Climate Strikes happening in the North Bay and the Bay Area, their locations and their start times.

Friday, Sept. 20

Santa Rosa, Old Courthouse Square: 12:00 p.m.

Petaluma, City Hall (100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma, CA 94952): 11 a.m.

Sonoma, Downtown Plaza (453 1st St. E, Sonoma, CA 95476): 11 a.m.

Calistoga, Library (1108 Myrtle St., Calistoga, CA 94515): 12 p.m.

Napa, Veterans Park (800 Main St., Napa, CA 94559): 2 p.m.

Novato, City Hall (901 Sherman Ave., Novato, CA 94945): 10 a.m.

Mill Valley, Depot Valley (87 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley, CA 94941): 11 a.m.

San Francisco, Federal Building (90 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103): 10 a.m.

Richmond, Civic Center Plaza (450 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804): 11 a.m.

Berkeley, Pedestrian Bridge (598 University Ave., Berkeley, CA 94072): 7 a.m.

Oakland, Laney College Main Quad (900 Fallon St., Oakland, CA 94607): 10 a.m.

Palo Alto, City Hall (250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301): 6 p.m.

Fremont, Thornton Field (4375 Blue Ridge St., Fremont, CA 94536): 3:30 p.m.

San Jose, Diridon Station (65 Cahill St., San Jose, CA 95110): 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Walnut Creek, Civic Park (1375 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94596): 1 p.m.

San Mateo, Corner of Third Ave./El Camino Real (300 So. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402): 3 p.m.