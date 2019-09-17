Petaluma City Council approves controversial ‘tubs on stilts’ art project

A divided Petaluma City Council voted Monday to move forward with San Francisco artist Brian Goggin’s controversial “A Fine Balance” bathtub sculpture – but only as a temporary installation that will be subject to a public review after 10 years

After more than 40 people spoke at an appeal hearing at City Hall, it was the city council that ultimately had to find a compromise for the contentious public art installation for Water Street. Like the division within the community, a true consensus was hard to come by for Petaluma’s elected leaders.

After 10 years, the minimum timeline designated in the city’s public art mater plan, the so-called bathtubs on stilts will have their lasting fate determined, giving city officials the authority to either relocate the piece, let it remain or abolish it altogether.

City staff recommended to deny the three appeals against the project and not renew Goggin’s contract, which expired Aug. 7.

Instead, the council agreed to reject the appeals, but in an informal, 4-3 straw vote, they decided to draw up a new contract, one that would establish a lifecycle but still gives the artist a chance to realize the project.

“This art really was designed for this space,” said Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer. “Water Street is such an important public space. We wanted to activate it, and it’s an ideal site for our first public art project.”

In the minority were council members Gabe Kearney, Kathy Miller and Mike Healy, who cast the lone dissenting vote in a 6-1 motion that denied the appeals. The trio said they would rather see the piece at another location.

City staffers will now have to write a resolution for the council to officially adopt at a later date that includes the mechanisms for a 10-year review, and provides Goggin with various protections if the piece does, in fact, get moved.

To safeguard from potential litigation, officials will also have to do a further examination of the California Environmental Quality Act concerns that were raised by opposition group Save Water Street, one of the three appellants that petitioned the Petaluma Public Art Committee’s approval of Goggin’s final design in February.

Petaluma residents Michael Shockro and his wife, Deborah Tavis Shockro, filed a joint appeal, and the third was by Patty Paula, who was unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to a family engagement.

Save Water Street has been the most prominent opponent against the project. The group retained Santa Rosa attorney Leslie Perry and collected over $8,000 for legal fees through a crowdfunding campaign.

In an Aug. 12 letter, Perry called for a full environmental impact report to adequately address aesthetic concerns, and said the city would be exposing itself to litigation if the project moves forward without a proper CEQA review.

Save Water Street spokesperson Roger Robles alluded to the possibility of litigation if the council decided to proceed with the art piece at the original site.

“We will continue the process through whatever avenues we have available,” he said in a statement.

Goggin’s proposal features five replicas of Victorian claw foot bathtubs walking the promenade on angled, iron stilts. According to the designs, they would be spread throughout the pedestrian end of Water Street by the Balshaw Bridge, and some of the tubs would be visible from Petaluma Boulevard.