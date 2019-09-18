Things are heating up at McKinley School

Things are heating up — in a good way — at McKinley School. The annual community-building event Salsa Festival was this week. The classroom salsa making commenced Wednesday morning. The event celebrates the diversity of the student body, the engagement of the community, innovation in creating curriculum-based activities to showcase the school’s outdoor learning space and much more. A sampling of the homemade salsa was the highlight of the event. Students worked together to use the campus garden bounty and donated items from local backyard farmers, crafting their own recipes for salsa for parents, family and friends to enjoy.

Upper Elementary students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades at River Montessori Charter School are involved in generating funds for the Upper Elementary field trips, promoting healthy sources of nutrition, and sharing the garden wealth. RMCS now has a “little farm stand” out in front of the school office where “customers” can grab a bag, leave a donation and take home freshly grown items. The new student-supported microbusiness is helping raise funds for school field trips. Julie Carolan, the school’s administration and communications manager, reports that you can find generous garden offerings from families. “This week the stand had Gravenstein apples, Asian pears, Armenian cucumbers, kale, cherry tomatoes and even flowers. There are so many enticing vegetables to try. We are hoping to grow this stand and perhaps even add plant starts in the spring.” RMCS welcomes excess produce from your garden to share as part of this campus collaborative.

The 17th Petaluma Youth Ag Day is just around the corner on Sept. 27. Kindergarten through fourth-grade classes across Petaluma can attend the free event, designed for children to experience our local agriculture industry. Students will have the opportunity to see a cow milked, pet farm animals, watch sheepdogs at work and visit with a variety of local Ag partners. “We already have approximately 600 students confirmed. We are likely to reach our usual number of 800-plus students,” shares Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Allison Keaney. “We are grateful for the continued support of the grant made available to us to host this program. The fund was established by the Mahoney Family and is administered through the Petaluma Educational Foundation. It enables us to teach students where their food, clothing and shelter come from.”

Last week, Cinnabar School’s STEM-inspired lesson for teachers is now being enjoyed by students on campus. Principal Sandy Doyle provided the update and described how Cinnabar students enjoyed an all-school, hands-on assembly on Sept. 13. “The program speaker taught the students about the history of games, when certain games were created and what all games must include: challenge, choice and change in the game as the player progresses.” Each class had 45 minutes to participate in the challenges of the STEAM Arcade. “The students raved about how fun this assembly was and, like last year, teachers played alongside the students to make it a true campus-wide learning experience,” says Doyle. Lincoln School students were invited to join in as well, adding to the fun and excitement of the program.

Science is in the stars, plant and animal classification and water conservation for La Tercera students. On Sept. 29, the La Tercera Eagles will be looking to the stars and becoming La Tercera astronomers. Students and their families are invited to come experience the study of the cosmos and see planets and stars galore, according to the event description. Students will also have a book fair opening with lots of great books available to view. The exciting program comes just days after the sixth-grade students classified earth’s living things today with collaboration and critical thinking during their classroom STEM instruction. The hands-on learning activity required the young scientists to use critical thinking skills as they collaborated on a plant and animal classification lesson. This same week, fourth-grade La Tercera Eagles trekked to the Sonoma County Water Agency for a field trip. The Sonoma County Water Agency educational programs are free and aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards. According to the agency website (sonomawater.org/education), they teach inquiry-based, exploratory science, provide classroom visits, field trips and curriculum materials for teachers and their students who can examine the world through an inquisitive, scientific lens. The program is made possible through Sonoma Water, the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, Sonoma Clean Power and several local city water providers.

Homecoming Festivities at Petaluma High School kick off with all the traditional fanfare. Kevin Jackson, Petaluma High School co-activities director, invites all to help the Trojans celebrate this year with the Homecoming Parade and football games are on Friday, Sept 27. The parade will begin at 3:30 on Friday afternoon, but with a slight change to the previous route. This year, it will run down Broadway, English, Fair, Western, Upham and back to English street. The games begin with the junior varsity at 4:45 p.m. with the varsity playing at 7 p.m. Friday night against Justin-Siena High School out of Napa. Jackson shares the multi-faceted event will also recognize alumni, crown a Homecoming Queen and award top honors to the class parade float winners during halftime of the varsity game.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)