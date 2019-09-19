Police log Sept. 11 to Sept. 17

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8:45 a.m.: Todd L. Naus, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Graylawn Avenue for trespassing and violation of probation.

9:17 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested on the Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing and a bench warrant.

12:22 p.m.: Nazario R. Anaya, 47, identified as a transient, was cited on the Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing.

12:22 p.m.: Russell L. Gittings, 56, of Petaluma was cited on the Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing.

12:22 p.m.: Sean J. Marks, 46, of Petaluma was cited on the Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing.

12:45 p.m.: Diana L. Harbaugh, 48, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for domestic battery.

12:51 p.m.: Jerry M. Spoolman, 43, of Garberville was cited at the intersection of Community Center Way and Lynch Creek Way for placing a pollutant near state waters.

12:51 p.m.: Joseph D. Dunigan, 28, of Windsor was cited at the intersection of Community Center Way and Lynch Creek Way for placing a pollutant near state waters and a bench warrant.

1:47 p.m.: Ryan A. Kaczmarek, 30, identified as a transient, was cited at the Arlington Drive dead end for placing a pollutant near state waters.

1:47 p.m.: Michelle L. Behrsgiuliani, 48, identified as a transient, was cited at the Arlington Drive dead end for placing a pollutant near state waters.

5:43 p.m.: Leslie K. Breeland, 36, of Petaluma was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

7:02 p.m.: Brigette S. Cooke, 37, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for domestic simple assault causing an injury.

7:30 p.m.: Sean R. Barry, 36, of Windsor was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for a bench warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 12

4:53 a.m.: Brian S. Rosales, 49, of Petaluma was arrested on Crinella Drive for violation of probation and violating a domestic violence court order.

1:41 p.m.: Scott A. Digesti, 35, of Petaluma was cited on East Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

9:25 p.m.: Blake Keeney, 58, of Rohnert Park was arrested at the intersection of E. D Street and E. Washington Street for public intoxication and violation of probation.

Friday, Sept. 13

12:24 p.m.: Todd A. Franczak, 42, identified as a transient, was arrested on Jefferson Street for trespassing and violation of probation.

2:42 p.m.: Martin G. Lawson, 20, of Petaluma was arrested on Teleford Lane for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, providing harmful matter to a minor and felony violation of probation.

Saturday, Sept. 14

1:33 p.m.: Rebecca S. Rodriguez, 21, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for a felony bench warrant and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

1:39 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was cited on Casa Verde Circle for vehicle theft.

Sunday, Sept. 15

5:21 a.m.: Daryl W. Titus, 58, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Lakeville Street and E. Washington Street for violation of post-release community supervision.

8:23 p.m.: Lawrence D. Toronto, 66, of Petaluma was arrested on Walnut Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:16 p.m.: Todd A. Franczak, 42, identified as a transient, was arrested at the intersection of Mary Street and Petaluma Boulevard N. for use of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Monday, Sept. 16

9:05 p.m.: Jose G. Cardenas, 66, of Petaluma was arrested on S. Ely Road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:55 p.m.: James D. Langley Jr., 57, of Glendale was arrested on D Street for a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

7:01 a.m.: James D. Butcher, 25, of San Rafael was arrested on Lindberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant.