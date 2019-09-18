14 Petaluma businesses named ‘Best Place to Work’

Every year, the North Bay Business Journal identifies the area’s “Best Places to Work.” It’s an honor bestowed by employees, who rank their companies on fairness, respect, credibility, pride and camaraderie. Of the 109 businesses recognized, 14 are based in Petaluma (although many others also have branches in town).

They include:

Businesses with 15-50 employees:

• Top Speed Data Communication, 1310 Redwood Way, #200

• Eleven Engineering Inc., 1003 Clegg Court, suite G

• GC Micro, 3910 Cypress Drive

• InterWest Insurance, 5401 Old Redwood Highway, #105

• Star Staffing, 3820 Cypress Drive, #1

• Cornerstone Properties, 1435 N. McDowell Blvd., #110

• Arrow Benefits Group, 1 Willowbrook Court, #230

Businesses with 51-100 employees

• Sonoma Technologies Inc., 1450 N. McDowell Blvd, #200

• Mike’s Bikes, 264 Petaluma Blvd. N.

• Intelisys, a ScanSource company, 1318 Redwood Way

• Workrite Ergonomics, 2277 Pine View Way, #100

Businesses with 101-250 employees

• Sequoia Senior Solutions Inc., 1372 N. McDowell Blvd., suite S

Businesses with 251-500 employees

• Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd.

Businesses with 501-1,000 employees

• Amy’s Kitchen, 1650 Corporate Circle

See the complete list of winners in the North Bay Business Journal