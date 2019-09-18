14 Petaluma businesses named ‘Best Place to Work’

BY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 18, 2019, 1:35PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Every year, the North Bay Business Journal identifies the area’s “Best Places to Work.” It’s an honor bestowed by employees, who rank their companies on fairness, respect, credibility, pride and camaraderie. Of the 109 businesses recognized, 14 are based in Petaluma (although many others also have branches in town).

They include:

Businesses with 15-50 employees:

• Top Speed Data Communication, 1310 Redwood Way, #200

• Eleven Engineering Inc., 1003 Clegg Court, suite G

• GC Micro, 3910 Cypress Drive

• InterWest Insurance, 5401 Old Redwood Highway, #105

• Star Staffing, 3820 Cypress Drive, #1

• Cornerstone Properties, 1435 N. McDowell Blvd., #110

• Arrow Benefits Group, 1 Willowbrook Court, #230

Businesses with 51-100 employees

• Sonoma Technologies Inc., 1450 N. McDowell Blvd, #200

• Mike’s Bikes, 264 Petaluma Blvd. N.

• Intelisys, a ScanSource company, 1318 Redwood Way

• Workrite Ergonomics, 2277 Pine View Way, #100

Businesses with 101-250 employees

• Sequoia Senior Solutions Inc., 1372 N. McDowell Blvd., suite S

Businesses with 251-500 employees

• Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd.

Businesses with 501-1,000 employees

• Amy’s Kitchen, 1650 Corporate Circle

See the complete list of winners in the North Bay Business Journal

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine