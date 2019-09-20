Hundreds in Petaluma call for action on climate change

Young people in Petaluma heeded the global call for action on climate change Friday, blanketing sidewalks along some of the city’s busiest streets as they called out their leaders for failing to curb an issue that threatens future generations.

More than 200 protesters participated in the local offshoot of the Global Climate Strike, joining hundreds of thousands of demonstrators worldwide for an inter-generational signal that more needs to be done address the dangers of global warming.

The march, led by mostly primary school students from almost a dozen different campuses across southern Sonoma County, began at Petaluma Regional Library at 11 a.m. and ended with a rally at Walnut Park.

Some were skipping class in protest, while others left on their lunch break or were escorted by family members.

Demonstrators traversed over a mile along E. Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard to the tune of honking cars and semi-trailers blaring messages of support.

Under the warm afternoon sun, with signs and flags held high, they chanted, “When the earth we need is under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back.”

During a series of speeches at the park, the youth marchers criticized a stagnant Congress, bemoaned the recent rollback of vehicle emissions standards by President Donald Trump and called out their representatives, lamenting the idea that it’s young people leading the push for action.

Staffers from Rep. Jared Huffman’s (D-San Rafael) office were on-hand, and expressed support for the strikers and the level of awareness they raise with every protest.

Francesca Kaszuba, 12, of Rohnert Park said making a difference on the issue requires everyone to make fundamental changes to their lifestyle, whether that’s riding the bus more or dusting off the bicycle that’s sitting idle in the garage.

“Right now, with climate change, we’re walking down a path of destruction – destruction that will be permanent in 10 years,” said Kaszuba, a seventh-grader at Live Oak. “That means it’s crucial that we’re diligent to find different ways to feed ourselves and transport ourselves.”

