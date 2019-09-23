Power shutoffs possible for 58,000 in North Bay amid fire risk

Nearly 58,000 residents in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties could be affected as part of a proactive power shutoff that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said it may initiate Monday as elevated fire weather conditions overtake a nine-county area early this week.

The San Francisco-based utility company says it continues to monitor hot, dry and windy weather forecast in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay, and a final decision on the power safety measure is expected by late Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning Sunday afternoon. Warning conditions will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

The shutoff, which could impact up to 124,000 customers in the region, including about 34,000 in Sonoma County and another 10,500 in Napa County, plus about 13,000 in neighboring Lake County, would take place as early as late Monday afternoon.

The other counties that could experience a power shutoff include Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba. If the measure is implemented, it usually takes 24 to 48 hours for PG&E to restore power after fire conditions conclude in the region and its crews are able to conduct inspections of the power lines and make any necessary repairs.

The heightened fire conditions are anticipated to begin around 8 p.m. Monday night, with the peak period of risk forecast to last until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., according to PG&E. A second high risk period is expected on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. and lasting through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

If power is shut off, PG&E plans to open resource centers for the impacted counties at several sites on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The centers will be open during the daytime only and offer affected residents bottled water, access to restrooms and electronic charging stations and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people each.