Top campaign donors from Sonoma County in national elections

Several notable Sonoma County residents were among the top contributors to past candidate campaigns, recount efforts, parties and traditional political action campaigns:

2018 election

Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Total contributions: $314,153

Rank nationally: 353

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 2%

Donor: Barbara Grasseschi

Total contributions: $264,325

Rank nationally: 482

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Tony Crabb

Total contributions: $244,330

Rank nationally: 564

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 99%

Donor: John Fisher

Total contributions: $181,900

Rank nationally: 884

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

2016 election

Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Total contributions: $804,823

Rank nationally: 74

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 0%

Donor: Craig Ramsey

Total contributions: $556,600

Rank nationally: 165

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Barbara Grasseschi

Total contributions: $255,450

Rank nationally: 694

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Tony Crabb

Total contributions: $193,582

Rank nationally: 1,004

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

Donor: Elizabeth Cabraser

Total contributions: $185,989

Rank nationally: 1,064

Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%

* The remaining percentage of contributions went to GOP candidates and PACs

Source: Federal Election Commission

