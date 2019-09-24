Top campaign donors from Sonoma County in national elections
Several notable Sonoma County residents were among the top contributors to past candidate campaigns, recount efforts, parties and traditional political action campaigns:
2018 election
Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates
Total contributions: $314,153
Rank nationally: 353
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 2%
Donor: Barbara Grasseschi
Total contributions: $264,325
Rank nationally: 482
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
Donor: Tony Crabb
Total contributions: $244,330
Rank nationally: 564
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 99%
Donor: John Fisher
Total contributions: $181,900
Rank nationally: 884
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
2016 election
Donor: Barbara Banke, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates
Total contributions: $804,823
Rank nationally: 74
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 0%
Donor: Craig Ramsey
Total contributions: $556,600
Rank nationally: 165
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
Donor: Barbara Grasseschi
Total contributions: $255,450
Rank nationally: 694
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
Donor: Tony Crabb
Total contributions: $193,582
Rank nationally: 1,004
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
Donor: Elizabeth Cabraser
Total contributions: $185,989
Rank nationally: 1,064
Percentage to Democratic candidates/PACS*: 100%
* The remaining percentage of contributions went to GOP candidates and PACs
Source: Federal Election Commission