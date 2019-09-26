Support for Rainier extension despite funding gap

The Rainier crosstown connector will cost the city of Petaluma nearly $80 million, according to the latest estimate.

The city has already invested $13 million in the initial phases of the roadway, and estimates show it would need an additional $66.4 million to extend Rainier Avenue across Highway 101, the SMART tracks and the Petaluma River.

The figure provides a stark look at the project’s financial reality, and it is the most detailed cost estimate since the Petaluma City Council approved the project’s environmental report in 2015. At that time, the .65-mile extension was projected to cost $61 million.

The crosstown connector has long been a controversial issue in Petaluma. Proponents argue it will provide traffic relief and an alternative route to link McDowell Boulevard and Petaluma Boulevard, while opponents say it is expensive, unnecessary and planned solely to open up land for new development.

At a Monday workshop dedicated to discussing crosstown connectors, the city council remained divided, with at least four of the seven members urging city staff to proceed with plans for Rainier.

The council also discussed building a drawbridge over the Petaluma River linking Caulfield Lane with Petaluma Boulevard South. The so-called southern crossing project was said to cost $29.8 million, down from a previous estimate of $60 million, according to a staff report.

City staff also presented a wish list of improvements to the Lynch Creek Trail, including pavement repairs and lighting. Total upgrades to the crosstown pedestrian and bike path would cost between $1.1 and $2.3 million, according to the report.

While a near unanimous council recommended moving forward with the Caulfield and Lynch Creek Trail projects, only council members Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney, Kathy Miller and Dave King supported advancing the Rainier project.

Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer signaled a desire to stop the project altogether while Mayor Teresa Barrett questioned whether the city would ever have the money to pay for the Rainier extension.

Councilman Kevin McDonnell said he wanted to see a more detailed traffic study and funding plan. But the first-term councilman said he was glad to participate in the discussion.

“There just hasn’t been enough public discussion about what’s going on with crosstown connectors, and now it starts,” he said. “Hoorah, we actually had a conversation in public about Rainier, so that’s a fabulous first step forward.”

The Rainier extension would start at the Deer Creek shopping center and go under Highway 101 at a new underpass that Caltrans plans to add with a highway widening project set to kick off next month and wrap up in 2022. The city spent $7 million to have Caltrans build the underpass structure.

Plans show the road going over the train tracks and river on a new bridge and connecting to Petaluma Boulevard North.

The project was first identified in 1965. Caltrans and the city planned for a freeway interchange at Rainier Avenue in the 1980s, and the city certified an environmental report for the project in 1994. Then, in 1999, a city council opposed to development in the area removed Rainier from the city’s General Plan, a controversial move that was subsequently overturned in 2004.

Also in 2004, 72 percent of voters backed an advisory ballot measure supporting the construction of Rainier.

In 2006, Caltrans informed Petaluma officials that the Highway 101 interchange portion of the project did not meet minimum spacing requirements because it was less than a mile from the interchange at East Washington Street and would need a special exemption.