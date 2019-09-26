Petaluma eyes Styrofoam ban

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 26, 2019, 8:43AM
Updated 51 minutes ago

For more information about the proposed polystyrene ordinance visit https://petalumastar.com/polystyrene-ban/

The food service industry has always subscribed to the idea that “the customer is always right,” but Naomi Crawford doesn’t buy that, especially when it comes to breaking habits that can damage the environment.

The business model for her eatery, Lunchette, is grab-and-go takeout, and that’s mostly because its 4th Street location isn’t large enough for a full service facility, said Crawford, who also owns Pizza Politana catering with her husband Joel Baecker.

Very little tableware actually goes back into the kitchen to get washed and reused. Most customers head straight for the refrigerated shelves where a variety of salads are stockpiled in sugarcane bagasse containers, a durable fiber that’s biodegradable.

It’s a material that’s roughly six times more expensive than typical plastic alternatives. Lunchette’s utensils are made from a non-glossy wood, and aside from the plastic cup that stores the salad dressing, Crawford said 95% of their waste is compostable.

With Petaluma officials inching closer to an outright ban on products made with polystyrene foam, a trend taking root in jurisdictions across the world, businesses citywide will soon have to adopt these sorts of practices.

Crawford said customers have complained about using wooden forks or eating out of unconventional containers, but a little education in those moments has helped patrons warm up to the benefits of using different materials.

“They’ve come along for the ride,” she said. “They’ve been really supportive of this movement, and I believe that people will be with other restaurants, too, once they lead the way and stop being afraid of what their customers say and think.”

The Petaluma City Council is slated to discuss a local polystyrene ban on Oct. 21, and given the city’s emphasis on environmental sustainability since declaring a climate emergency in May, it’s likely to pass with little resistance.

The law would prohibit businesses from selling and utilizing a type of synthetic material that is most commonly referred to by the brand name Styrofoam. The ordinance uses a framework provided by Zero Waste Sonoma, the county’s waste management agency, which has called on every local jurisdiction to adopt the ban.

Petaluma’s ordinance also includes language that would require food and beverage providers to only give out straws, lids, cutlery and condiment packages when a customer asks for them.

Polystyrene is non-recyclable single-use plastic that degrades into smaller pieces and can persist for hundreds of years. It’s typically found on beaches and inland creeks, and is easily ingested by wildlife that often mistake it for food.

The most prominent polystyrene examples are food ware, ice chests, pool toys and packaging peanuts.

In addition to ecological concerns, the ordinance is another parallel effort to help Petaluma reduce its landfill deposits by more than 90% by 2030 – a goal the city adopted this summer.

Petaluma’s garbage is taken to the Redwood Landfill in Novato, which is expected to reach its capacity in 2032. According to a 2016 report by CalRecycle, the entire Bay Area will hit its capacity by 2058.

“We aren’t able to recycle (polystyrene products),” said Celia Furber, Waste Zero manager for Recology Sonoma Marin, Petaluma’s garbage hauler. “Most people know this, so we don’t see too much of it accidentally placed in recycle bins. It’s just more material that is landfill bound and that is particularly problematic in aquatic environments when individuals dispose of it incorrectly.”

Once approved, Petaluma would become the second city in Sonoma County to institute the ban after Sebastopol passed a more sweeping measure in March with a November enforcement date.

Similarly, Petaluma businesses would be given about six months to adjust and sell off the remainder of their inventory, said Patrick Carter, management analyst for Public Works and Utilities. Under the proposed timeline for adopting the new law, that would give them until May.

City officials identified and contacted approximately 1,000 businesses that might use polystyrene, but the actual number that would have to adjust is likely smaller, Carter said.

Initially the city was exploring a total ban of all non-reusable food ware, but after meeting with local business leaders, officials backed away. They instead opted for a phased-in approach by enacting a polystyrene ban first and then a biodegradable rule later on after a comprehensive outreach campaign, Carter said.

“With the removal of that, we do support the ban,” said Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pellegrini. “A lot of our restaurants are moving in that direction, if not already moved to it. I think allowing them to use up the product they have so they don’t end up throwing that in the landfill is a good idea.”

The ordinance will likely create a cost increase that would weigh heaviest on food providers that are accustomed to storing food in Styrofoam containers. Many food trucks and takeout joints throughout Petaluma exclusively employ single-use materials.

Distributors, retailers and big box stores that sell or use products made from polystyrene would also have to comply.

A 2018 study by the City of Honolulu looked at how local companies would respond to a single-use polystyrene ban and found that 54% of business owners would consider increasing prices to their customers. Although, almost half of the businesses that raised prices received no reaction.

Nearly a third of owners viewed charging for containers as a way to offset the higher cost of materials, the study found.

To manage cost increases, Petaluma officials are suggesting a rebate program or offering discounts for customers that bring their own containers.

“If it was successful it would have a huge impact on the amount of waste we’re generating, but on the other side it’s a huge impact to those businesses,” Carter said.

Numerous cities and counties in California have enacted a polystyrene ban or an ordinance aimed at eliminating single-use food containers, but some agencies and independent think tanks have said they don’t necessarily reduce waste.

According to a 2008 report, San Francisco’s sanction on single-use food ware failed to make a dent in the amount of litter in the city. Instead, the report found, those figures stayed relatively the same except the litter was now comprised with different materials.

To truly reduce the amount of waste going to landfills requires community members to make fundamental changes to their disposal habits. The California Water Resources Control Board said in a 2015 study that “mere substitution would not result in reduced trash generation if such product substitution would be discarded in the same manner as the banned item.”

Even though items are taped and identified by the corresponding trash bin, Crawford and her staff at Lunchette regularly have to go through their waste and reorganize it since many customers still don’t know which items go where.

A polystyrene ban is a good step, Crawford said, but if the city wants it to be successful, it’ll require a total shift in values for residents across Petaluma.

“That’s a fundamental change,” she said. “It has to require massive, structural change in how we exist with each other and what we expect of each other, and we should expect more from each other.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

