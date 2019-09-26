Petaluma eyes Styrofoam ban

The food service industry has always subscribed to the idea that “the customer is always right,” but Naomi Crawford doesn’t buy that, especially when it comes to breaking habits that can damage the environment.

The business model for her eatery, Lunchette, is grab-and-go takeout, and that’s mostly because its 4th Street location isn’t large enough for a full service facility, said Crawford, who also owns Pizza Politana catering with her husband Joel Baecker.

Very little tableware actually goes back into the kitchen to get washed and reused. Most customers head straight for the refrigerated shelves where a variety of salads are stockpiled in sugarcane bagasse containers, a durable fiber that’s biodegradable.

It’s a material that’s roughly six times more expensive than typical plastic alternatives. Lunchette’s utensils are made from a non-glossy wood, and aside from the plastic cup that stores the salad dressing, Crawford said 95% of their waste is compostable.

With Petaluma officials inching closer to an outright ban on products made with polystyrene foam, a trend taking root in jurisdictions across the world, businesses citywide will soon have to adopt these sorts of practices.

Crawford said customers have complained about using wooden forks or eating out of unconventional containers, but a little education in those moments has helped patrons warm up to the benefits of using different materials.

“They’ve come along for the ride,” she said. “They’ve been really supportive of this movement, and I believe that people will be with other restaurants, too, once they lead the way and stop being afraid of what their customers say and think.”

The Petaluma City Council is slated to discuss a local polystyrene ban on Oct. 21, and given the city’s emphasis on environmental sustainability since declaring a climate emergency in May, it’s likely to pass with little resistance.

The law would prohibit businesses from selling and utilizing a type of synthetic material that is most commonly referred to by the brand name Styrofoam. The ordinance uses a framework provided by Zero Waste Sonoma, the county’s waste management agency, which has called on every local jurisdiction to adopt the ban.

Petaluma’s ordinance also includes language that would require food and beverage providers to only give out straws, lids, cutlery and condiment packages when a customer asks for them.

Polystyrene is non-recyclable single-use plastic that degrades into smaller pieces and can persist for hundreds of years. It’s typically found on beaches and inland creeks, and is easily ingested by wildlife that often mistake it for food.

The most prominent polystyrene examples are food ware, ice chests, pool toys and packaging peanuts.

In addition to ecological concerns, the ordinance is another parallel effort to help Petaluma reduce its landfill deposits by more than 90% by 2030 – a goal the city adopted this summer.

Petaluma’s garbage is taken to the Redwood Landfill in Novato, which is expected to reach its capacity in 2032. According to a 2016 report by CalRecycle, the entire Bay Area will hit its capacity by 2058.

“We aren’t able to recycle (polystyrene products),” said Celia Furber, Waste Zero manager for Recology Sonoma Marin, Petaluma’s garbage hauler. “Most people know this, so we don’t see too much of it accidentally placed in recycle bins. It’s just more material that is landfill bound and that is particularly problematic in aquatic environments when individuals dispose of it incorrectly.”