Supervisors squabble over budget, but agree to spend $10 million razing Chanate buildings

Competing priorities and longstanding promises came into sharp focus Tuesday when Sonoma County supervisors were deadlocked on what to do with millions of dollars unspent from last year’s budget.

Of roughly $25.7 million in extra money, $10 million must go toward unfunded pension liabilities, the county’s economic uncertainty fund and the general reserve fund. That left $15.7 million for supervisors to squabble over.

There was no dispute surrounding the staff recommendation to put $10.8 million toward tearing down 13 derelict buildings, including the old county hospital on county-owned property along Chanate Road. They likewise agreed to spend $1.9 million to modify veterans buildings in various cities to make it easier to connect portable generators in the case of a PG&E temporary power shut-off or a natural disaster.

But supervisors reached a stalemate in allocating millions more unspent from last year’s budget.

“This is a microcosm of the board’s struggles to identify priorities,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, before adding that she would like to see investments in her district’s roads.

The fraught decision, which required four of five votes to pass, centered on whether to place an extra $3 million into the county’s reserve fund or leave it floating for political priorities, including climate change action, deteriorating roadways, crisis-level mental health services and a reserve fund that doesn’t yet meet the county’s own goals for solid fiscal planning.

In a sharp exchange, Supervisor Chairman David Rabbitt said there is no extra money, and the fact that not all of the money was spent from a year ago just shows the county has room for improvement when it comes to curtailing spending.

“I would hate to spend millions on something six months before we have to decide who we’re going to lay off,” Rabbitt said.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins urged a vote.

“As chair, I was going to get there, I assure you,” Rabbitt said, before cautioning against simply leaving millions in the contingency fund. “Once it goes into contingencies, it gets spent. I’m fine with that as long as this board has some discipline.”

Rabbitt was joined by supervisors Shirlee Zane and Gorin in seeking to stow the extra money in the county’s reserve fund. Supervisors Hopkins and James Gore didn’t agree, saying they would like to discuss the remaining money in the spring as part of the board’s ongoing discussions revolving around board priorities.

Both brought up promises for spending on the board’s recently declared climate emergency.

Even if the county put the $3 million toward replenishing the reserve fund, that fund would still fall well short of county goals allowing for two months of operating expenses, or $82.9 million in the fund. The extra $3 million would have brought the reserve fund to $46.2 million.

The decision to tear down a baker’s dozen of dangerous, dilapidated Chanate Road buildings is also rife with risk, sailing forth on hopes that the $10.8 million estimate from 2014 isn’t too far off from the current costs. The county hasn’t yet put out a request for proposals, something General Services Director Caroline Judy said was scheduled for December.

The move to tear down Chanate buildings follows years of fruitless efforts to unload property the county has long eyed for affordable housing. The most recent attempt ended with two of three bidders walking away from a potential deal, a decision coming in the wake of the public release of graphic public images from inside the old hospital building showing the extent of damage from years of break-ins by thieves, vandals and drug users.

County officials remain engaged in negotiations with EAH Housing of San Rafael to salvage some sort of deal for the property, while county staff works to wipe the buildings off the property.

The eager agreement by supervisors to modify various veterans buildings around the county was prescient, coming just minutes after the elected leaders lashed out at PG&E over the potential for a power shut-off on Tuesday or Wednesday in Sonoma County to try to prevent a wildfire. Supervisors said communication was lacking, and scolded the utility for failing to invest in its system to put high-risk lines underground.

In the case of a shutdown, veterans buildings in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Guerneville and Cotati would serve as designated “cooling centers,” offering residents relief from the heat, water and a chance to recharge cellphones.