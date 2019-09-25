THE CHALKBOARD: Miwok students ‘Go Gold’ to bring awareness of childhood cancer

Miwok Valley is Going Gold in September to support Childhood Cancer Awareness. This past Friday’s spirit day was titled, “Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.” Students proudly wore yellow and gold and have been donating unused crayons and coloring books to a local children’s hospital. Great job, Miwok! Students in Mrs. Miller’s first-grade class are getting up close and personal with Dusty the chinchilla. They are learning all about chinchillas, an endangered species, according to principal Mary Reynolds. Reynolds also reports that all third through sixth graders have an opportunity to participate in the weekly lunchtime art club with the principal. This month’s art focuses on drawing anime characters. All of the exciting learning taking place at Miwok is focused on their theme for the year, “Miwok — Making a Difference!”

River Montessori Charter School students wanted to express their appreciation and excitement for being awarded an AED from the “Crusin the Boulevard”/American Graffiti group. Scott Goddard and John Furrer from the community organization visited the campus and met with students and staff, where all learned how they support students with scholarships and look for opportunities to support a variety of schools in the Petaluma area. The AED equipment was presented to Kelly Griffith Mannion, RMCS Executive Director/Superintendent, and several RMCS students. According to the group’s website, scholarships are awarded to Petaluma area high schools’ graduating seniors, as well as college students continuing in their studies who are pursuing a career in automotive technology/repair/mechanics/engineering, performing arts, videography, film and media, computer sciences, and health and safety.

On Tuesday, Harvest Christian School hosted its first cross country meet of the 2019 season at Shollenberger Park. The event was also Harvest Christian School’s first sports event of the 2019-2020 school year. More than 300 people were in attendance, including parents, fellow students, and members of the local community. Nine school teams participated in the event totaling 153 runners. The teams came from as far away as Healdsburg and Sonoma to compete in the event. Harvest Christian School came in second overall for the fifth-sixth-grade division and sixth Place for the seventh-eighth-grade division. Galilee Vestnys won first place for the fifth-grade girls division and Max Aharonian came in third place for the eighth-grade boys division. “The event was a success,” said Jason Villa, Harvest Christian School’s cross country coach and vice-principal. “The weather was beautiful, and the runners did a fantastic job. It was a blessing being able to host 153 runners as well as their friends and families. We look forward to hosting the meet again next year.” Congratulations to all the participants.

Meadow Elementary School is up and running, literally. Principal Melissa Becker has created a school running club for both girls and boys who want to spend the next six weeks running and enjoying some exercise as a group. These young road warriors are spending Friday running sessions learning proper stretching techniques and other healthy habits.

Valley Vista Elementary School students are taking their own path to outdoor fun by participating in the National Walk & Roll to School Day on Oct. 2. Students are encouraged to travel to school on a safe route while riding bikes, skateboards, scooters or walking with friends. Please be aware of this event, and watch for additional folks on foot as they travel to and from school in early October. The Valley Vista Vikings are also gearing up for Truckapalooza & Pancakes on Oct. 5. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community is invited to experience all sorts of trucks and work vehicles up close. Volunteers will be on hand serving up a pancake breakfast, adding to the excitement on campus. In the meantime, principal Catina Haugen notes “Buddy Time” is a highlight of each week at Valley Vista. “Buddies read together, learn new games, do research together and more. It’s so valuable for students of different ages to build relationships, and it might seem like little buddies get the most benefit, but big buddies have a lot to learn from our younger Vikings, too,” reports Haugen.

