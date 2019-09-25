‘Today we have the proverbial straw’: Thompson, Huffman join call for Trump’s impeachment

Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman both concurred with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call Tuesday for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, but the North Bay’s Democratic lawmakers were two years apart in reaching that conclusion.

Thompson, an 11-term incumbent from St. Helena, decided Tuesday morning the president should be removed from office if he withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for help with his own 2020 reelection campaign.

“Today we have the proverbial straw,” Thompson said, marking the first time he supported impeachment as House Democrats, including moderates who have been reluctant to seek the president’s removal, joined a push to remove Trump from office.

“We have credible information that the president tried to convince a foreign government to help him in his reelection,” Thompson said in an interview. If so, there is “no doubt” that is grounds for impeachment, he said.

David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political scientist, called Thompson’s announcement “his first public foray crossing this Rubicon.”

Thompson is a longtime ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, who had resisted for months the call from liberal members to mount an investigation of Trump’s alleged malfeasance.

Huffman, a four-term member from San Rafael, has called for Trump’s impeachment since early 2017 and referred to his support in December of that year for an impeachment measure introduced by Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat.

Green said Tuesday he felt “vindicated” for being the first congressional Democrat to explicitly call for impeachment.

Huffman, a member of the House Progressive Caucus, said early advocates were “a pretty lonely group” of about two dozen House members.

“Obviously, we’re in a different place today,” he said, noting there was no dispute among Democrats during the Tuesday’s caucus session called by Pelosi.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in our diverse and fractious caucus,” Huffman said.

“There’s no amount of spin or nuance that can get the president out of this box,” he said, asserting that Trump has “admitted the key facts” of what Pelosi called “a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.”

Asked if he felt Pelosi had dragged her feet on impeachment, Huffman said he was “not interested in those backward-looking critiques. We turned a historic corner today.”

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg commented Monday on Pelosi’s reluctance to back impeachment, noting Huffman’s tweet Friday: “We are verging on tragic fecklessness.”

“That went a little viral,” Huffman said Tuesday.

The next step, he said, is the anticipated testimony by Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, on Thursday before House and Senate intelligence committees.

Thompson, a former House Intelligence Committee member for eight years, said Maguire had tried to prevent information about Trump’s contact with the Ukrainian president from reaching Congress.

“That’s unfathomable,” he said.

Trump’s agreement Tuesday to release a transcript of their conversation was insufficient, Thompson said. Congress needs to hear from the whistleblower who initially revealed the contact “and we need the full cooperation of the administration.”

Thompson said that Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community inspector general, had deemed the whistleblower’s complaint a matter of “urgent concern.”