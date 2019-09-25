Hundreds without power in Sonoma County in planned power shut-off

Hundreds of Sonoma County residents remained without power Wednesday morning hours after PG&E began a planned shut down to reduce wildfire risk, the utility said.

The outages were concentrated in the Mark West Springs area northeast of Santa Rosa, a region where the 2017 Tubbs fire burned, according to the PG&E outage map. Roughly 700 customers were impacted beginning about 4:09 a.m.

The planned outages were announced Tuesday night, hours after they were initiated by the utility. About 700 customers in Napa County near Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa were also without power Wednesday morning due to the shut off, PG&E said.

The power outages came five days after PG&E began warning of potential power shut off in the North Bay due to fire-prone weather. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a red flag warning ahead of hot temperatures and strong winds expected later in the week.

PG&E did not know when power would be restored to Sonoma County, though the decision would rely on calmer winds and a complete inspection of the utility’s lines, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said Tuesday.

Power restoration can only happen during the day, “so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until Thursday,” the utility said in a press release Wednesday.

The utility will monitor local weather conditions throughout the day to determine if power can be restored safely, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said. The red flag warning for the North Bay mountains is expected to end at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures will reach 100 degrees in Santa Rosa and a heat advisory remains in place until 7 p.m., the agency said.

As of Wednesday morning, roughly 48,200 customers in seven counties — Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba — were impacted by the planned power shut offs, PG&E said.