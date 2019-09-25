Two-day heat wave forecast prompts health warning for North Bay

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday morning for the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara Valley, warning of the increased risk of heat-related health effects as temperatures are predicted to approach 100 degrees in Santa Rosa through Wednesday.

The extreme heat may cause illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the agency said, noting that young children, the elderly, people who spend considerable time outdoors and those who lack access to air-conditioning are among the most vulnerable.

The advisory recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, remaining in air-conditioned places and checking on relatives and neighbors.

In Santa Rosa, the mercury is expected to hit 99 Tuesday and 98 Wednesday. The heat advisory for the region will run until 7 p.m. Tuesday and resume from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, residents will get a break from the intense heat. The forecast calls for a high of 84 in Santa Rosa, with a sporadic drizzle after 11 p.m. and continuing through Friday morning.