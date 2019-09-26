Police log Sept. 18 to Sept. 24

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

1:43 a.m.: Teion J. McClatchey, 19, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Washington Street for robbery.

10:36 a.m.: Travis A. Parker, 31, of Santa Rosa was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for battery.

11:44 a.m.: Katalin Gallo, 65, of Rohnert Park was arrested on 1st Street for public intoxication and violation of probation.

5:43 p.m.: Ricardo G. Roybal, 35, of Petaluma was cited on Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting and violation of probation.

Thursday, Sept. 19

2:27 a.m.: Cynthia R. Pyne, 41, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

2:27 a.m.: Raymond E. Pereira, 28, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Friday, Sept. 20

1:50 a.m.: Darin L. Hoy, 57, of Penngrove was arrested on the northbound Petaluma Boulevard N. onramp for receiving known stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

10:08 p.m.: Elijah W. Namajanja, 38, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Kentucky Street and Washington Street for public intoxication and felony violation of probation.

11:16 p.m.: Sergio G. Gonzalez-Garcia, 30, of Rohnert Park was arrested at the intersection of Bodega Avenue and N. Webster Street for possession of controlled substance and violation of parole.

Saturday, Sept. 21

11:37 a.m.: Robert A. Craig, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Lindberg Lane for possession of a narcotic and a misdemeanor probation warrant.

12:01 p.m.: Kyle B. Richardson, 57, of Marin City was arrested on Linberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance.

12:08 p.m.: Rebecca A. Daly, 38, identified as homeless, was cited on Lindberg Lane for an outside warrant and a bench warrant.

3:42 p.m.: Elizabeth M. Reynoso, 33, identified as homeless, was arrested on E. Washington Street for domestic simple assault causing an injury and violation of a domestic violence court order.

4:00 p.m.: Richard L. Taylor, 68, of Penngrove was cited at the intersection of Maria Drive and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for a bench warrant.

9:03 p.m.: Eduardo J. Bermudez, 47, of Petaluma was cited on Aaron Court for a noise disturbance.

10:27 p.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on F Street for loitering.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:13 a.m.: Michael J. Jones, 24, of Rohnert Park was cited at the intersection of American Alley and Western Avenue for obstructing a peace officer and fighting in a public place.

2:19 a.m.: Hunter P. Dixon, 27, of Flagstaff was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard S. for public intoxication.

2:32 p.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on Ventura Avenue for stalking, stalking with a prior felony conviction and using electronic tracking to determine the location of a person.

3:38 p.m.: Matthew J. Hewitt, 39, of Petaluma was arrested on Matzen Ranch Circle for domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer.