Police log Sept. 18 to Sept. 24

September 26, 2019, 8:57AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

1:43 a.m.: Teion J. McClatchey, 19, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Washington Street for robbery.

10:36 a.m.: Travis A. Parker, 31, of Santa Rosa was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for battery.

11:44 a.m.: Katalin Gallo, 65, of Rohnert Park was arrested on 1st Street for public intoxication and violation of probation.

5:43 p.m.: Ricardo G. Roybal, 35, of Petaluma was cited on Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting and violation of probation.

Thursday, Sept. 19

2:27 a.m.: Cynthia R. Pyne, 41, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

2:27 a.m.: Raymond E. Pereira, 28, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Friday, Sept. 20

1:50 a.m.: Darin L. Hoy, 57, of Penngrove was arrested on the northbound Petaluma Boulevard N. onramp for receiving known stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

10:08 p.m.: Elijah W. Namajanja, 38, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Kentucky Street and Washington Street for public intoxication and felony violation of probation.

11:16 p.m.: Sergio G. Gonzalez-Garcia, 30, of Rohnert Park was arrested at the intersection of Bodega Avenue and N. Webster Street for possession of controlled substance and violation of parole.

Saturday, Sept. 21

11:37 a.m.: Robert A. Craig, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Lindberg Lane for possession of a narcotic and a misdemeanor probation warrant.

12:01 p.m.: Kyle B. Richardson, 57, of Marin City was arrested on Linberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance.

12:08 p.m.: Rebecca A. Daly, 38, identified as homeless, was cited on Lindberg Lane for an outside warrant and a bench warrant.

3:42 p.m.: Elizabeth M. Reynoso, 33, identified as homeless, was arrested on E. Washington Street for domestic simple assault causing an injury and violation of a domestic violence court order.

4:00 p.m.: Richard L. Taylor, 68, of Penngrove was cited at the intersection of Maria Drive and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for a bench warrant.

9:03 p.m.: Eduardo J. Bermudez, 47, of Petaluma was cited on Aaron Court for a noise disturbance.

10:27 p.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on F Street for loitering.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:13 a.m.: Michael J. Jones, 24, of Rohnert Park was cited at the intersection of American Alley and Western Avenue for obstructing a peace officer and fighting in a public place.

2:19 a.m.: Hunter P. Dixon, 27, of Flagstaff was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard S. for public intoxication.

2:32 p.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on Ventura Avenue for stalking, stalking with a prior felony conviction and using electronic tracking to determine the location of a person.

3:38 p.m.: Matthew J. Hewitt, 39, of Petaluma was arrested on Matzen Ranch Circle for domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer.

10:10 p.m.: A 14-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested on Mountain View Avenue for vandalism.

Monday, Sept. 23

12:24 a.m.: Thomas J. Williams, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on B Street for public intoxication and violation of probation.

1:17 a.m.: Jared W. Doyle, 33, of Petaluma was arrested on Graylawn Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of parole.

11:39 a.m.: Ricardo G. Mendez, 27, of Petaluma was arrested on Kentucky Street for battery and petty theft.

11:40 a.m.: Anthony M. Jones, 39, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Chabot Court and Serpilio Way for an outside warrant.

6:29 p.m.: Michael P. Brennan, 42, of Petaluma was arrested on Edith Street for child cruelty with possible injury or death, driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation.

11:17 p.m.: Karen D. Jewell, 40, identified as a transient, was arrested at the intersection of Lakeville Street and E. Washington Street for domestic simple assault causing an injury.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

2:39 a.m.: Oscar A. Valenzuela, 21, of Fort Worth was arrested on Ellis Street for obstructing a peace officer and trespassing.

10:19 a.m.: Ryan A. Kaczmarek, 30, identified as a transient, was cited on Cedar Grove Parkway for trespassing.

1:35 p.m.: Kurt J. Colivas, 62, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street for driving with a suspended license.

5:24 p.m.: Trevor W. Bertrand, 26, of Petaluma was cited on E. Washington Street for possession of metal knuckles.

6:20 p.m.: Zachary L. Ash, 24, identified as homeless, was arrested at the intersection of 4th Street and D Street for possession of a narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

7:04 p.m.: Matthew C. Irving, 54, of Petaluma was arrested on Jefferson Street for violation of probation.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine