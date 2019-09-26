Extra units approved for Petaluma apartment complex

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 26, 2019, 8:45AM
A contemporary apartment project approved for one of Petaluma’s busiest crosstown corridors may soon be realized with more units after high construction costs had put it on hold for more than two years.

The Petaluma Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a development tradeoff that would allow the East Washington Commons to add four additional units to the project slated for 817 E. Washington St., raising the number of apartments from 24 to 28.

Commission members were generally supportive of the project, which would put a sleek three-story building that features broad windows and open-air corridors on a less-than one-acre site across from the Petaluma Regional Library.

The board specifically praised its modern design, commitment to renewable energy and its transit-oriented location just five blocks from the downtown SMART station.

The deal will have to get final approval from the city council before planning officials can make all the necessary changes to the project’s permits.

“Washington Street is just as much a gateway to downtown Petaluma, to our city, for those people coming down (Highway) 101,” said Commissioner Richard Marzo. “This structure and its tastefulness in the design of it would visually be enhancing my expectations for when one enters Petaluma.”

The multilayered transaction, which was done under the state’s density bonus law, required the developers, Steve Berezin of Sonoma and Willie McDevitt of Petaluma, to price 7%, or at least two of the units, for very-low income renters.

In exchange, they asked to keep the number of onsite parking spaces at 38, the same figure that officials approved under the previous design in May 2016.

Without the density bonus law concession, the project would have needed at least 41 spaces to comply with local regulations.

The four new units include two studio apartments on the third floor that would reduce the ceiling height of the public courtyard in the middle of the building to two stories. The other two units are a one- and two-bedroom addition on the ground floor that would replace tenant amenity areas, including the fitness center.

The lobby staircase is also being removed, as well as the metal security gates on each end of the one-way driveway that runs behind the building.

The footprint and height of the building wouldn’t change by increasing the number of apartments, so planning officials said that’s why the project didn’t warrant another public review of the site plans.

A few residents who live in the area shared apprehensions that potentially under-parking the project would create spillover in a lower income neighborhood that’s already overwhelmed by parked cars.

Residents said Ellis Street, a suburban road shared by McKinley Elementary School, and Alma Court, which is located directly behind the project site, have no room for overflow parking from another housing project.

“Do you never have any guests? Where are they going to park?,” said resident Jeffrey Amtoft. “There’s zero parking. Adding more units and less parking spaces makes zero sense.”

If parking becomes an issue, commission members suggested the property should lease spaces from the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds lot across the street.

The building will be evenly split between one- and two-bedroom units. Front door access to the apartments will be through an open-air breezeway that offers natural ventilation and reduces the need for electricity, officials said. Each unit has a 47-square-foot balcony.

Berezin declined to share the rental rates, but said they would decide after the city has completed its October rent survey and they can get a better sense of the market.

The rooftop will house approximately 5,471 square feet of solar systems to provide electricity and hot water for tenants.

Three electric vehicle charging stations are being constructed with conduits for two more. Twenty-three of the parking spaces are above-ground beneath the apartments, and 15 are uncovered spaces at the back of the complex.

If the council approves the agreement, Berezin hopes to begin construction in the spring.

“We think it’s a beautiful project and we’re anxious to get in the ground,” he said.

The project is emerging around the same time as another contemporary housing project, the DeCristo apartments, one block away on Ellis Street. Both were designed by architect Jerry Kler of Sausalito.

Kler recently navigated a public process for the DeCristo development, and received a similar parking concession for the 13-unit complex. Multiple residents had appealed the project citing traffic concerns and the lack of harmony with the surrounding neighborhood due to its modern design.

State regulations, coupled by the density bonus law, make it difficult for officials to deny a concession like a reduction in parking – even when there’s resistance from the public.

Ultimately, the concerns raised by residents were overruled by commission’s stated need for more housing during California’s ongoing crisis.

“I think the additional units is a good thing for just doing exactly what state law wants us to do, which is find ways that we can get more units, and get affordable units built,” said Commissioner Patrick Streeter.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

