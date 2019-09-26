Extra units approved for Petaluma apartment complex

A contemporary apartment project approved for one of Petaluma’s busiest crosstown corridors may soon be realized with more units after high construction costs had put it on hold for more than two years.

The Petaluma Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a development tradeoff that would allow the East Washington Commons to add four additional units to the project slated for 817 E. Washington St., raising the number of apartments from 24 to 28.

Commission members were generally supportive of the project, which would put a sleek three-story building that features broad windows and open-air corridors on a less-than one-acre site across from the Petaluma Regional Library.

The board specifically praised its modern design, commitment to renewable energy and its transit-oriented location just five blocks from the downtown SMART station.

The deal will have to get final approval from the city council before planning officials can make all the necessary changes to the project’s permits.

“Washington Street is just as much a gateway to downtown Petaluma, to our city, for those people coming down (Highway) 101,” said Commissioner Richard Marzo. “This structure and its tastefulness in the design of it would visually be enhancing my expectations for when one enters Petaluma.”

The multilayered transaction, which was done under the state’s density bonus law, required the developers, Steve Berezin of Sonoma and Willie McDevitt of Petaluma, to price 7%, or at least two of the units, for very-low income renters.

In exchange, they asked to keep the number of onsite parking spaces at 38, the same figure that officials approved under the previous design in May 2016.

Without the density bonus law concession, the project would have needed at least 41 spaces to comply with local regulations.

The four new units include two studio apartments on the third floor that would reduce the ceiling height of the public courtyard in the middle of the building to two stories. The other two units are a one- and two-bedroom addition on the ground floor that would replace tenant amenity areas, including the fitness center.

The lobby staircase is also being removed, as well as the metal security gates on each end of the one-way driveway that runs behind the building.

The footprint and height of the building wouldn’t change by increasing the number of apartments, so planning officials said that’s why the project didn’t warrant another public review of the site plans.

A few residents who live in the area shared apprehensions that potentially under-parking the project would create spillover in a lower income neighborhood that’s already overwhelmed by parked cars.

Residents said Ellis Street, a suburban road shared by McKinley Elementary School, and Alma Court, which is located directly behind the project site, have no room for overflow parking from another housing project.

“Do you never have any guests? Where are they going to park?,” said resident Jeffrey Amtoft. “There’s zero parking. Adding more units and less parking spaces makes zero sense.”

If parking becomes an issue, commission members suggested the property should lease spaces from the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds lot across the street.

The building will be evenly split between one- and two-bedroom units. Front door access to the apartments will be through an open-air breezeway that offers natural ventilation and reduces the need for electricity, officials said. Each unit has a 47-square-foot balcony.