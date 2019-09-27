Pedestrian struck, killed by SMART train in Rohnert Park

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 27, 2019, 8:57AM
Updated 5 hours ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Rohnert Park on Thursday night, according to dispatch reports.

Authorities received a call about a person hit by the train on Golf Course Drive at 9:26 p.m., a RedCom dispatcher said. Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded, but couldn’t immediately be reached for additional details about the incident.

SMART spokesman Matt Stevens declined to comment on the incident, saying that Rohnert Park officers are in charge of the investigation.

This death is the 10th on the tracks since SMART began the commuter rail service in August 2017, and the fifth one at or near the station on Golf Course Drive. The previous incident occurred July 15, when a man was hit by an incoming train about 4:10 p.m. along Redwood Drive north of the Golf Course Drive crossing.

