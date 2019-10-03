Petaluma schools’ bright idea: Use solar to keep lights on

It is impossible to run a modern classroom for very long on flashlights and candlelight. That’s an admission that the Petaluma City Schools District is taking very seriously, especially after PG&E has warned of potential multi-day power outages due to weather and fire conditions.

The district recently sent an email informing parents that the school year may extend past the May 29 last instruction day without a contingency plan in place.

“We have been informed by the Office of Emergency Management that the likelihood of our entire community losing power for upwards of three to five day increments is very high, not only for this year but for years to come,” the email said. “For this year, there is a possibility that school instruction may extend into June if PG&E shutdowns occur.”

PG&E is under regulations to shut the electrical grid down if there is low humidity, sustained winds of more than 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph, and dry fuel on the ground. The district said it was warned that these conditions occur in the county on an average of six times per year.

Once the power is shut down, it will stay off until the weather conditions improve and PG&E inspects all power lines, which could result in three- to five-day shutoffs, the email staid.

The district’s plan, if a power shutoff occurs this year, is to apply for a state waiver, known as a J-13, which it has successfully done the past two years when school was closed due to wildfire smoke, Superintendent Gary Callahan said. But, he said, the state has signaled that it will not approve such waivers under normal conditions.

“The message we received is that this is our new normal,” Callahan said. “We need to prepare for the reality that we may be out of school for a couple of days per year.”

He compared fire-related school closures in Sonoma County to snow days at Tahoe-area schools, a predictable recurring natural feature of the environment.

If the district is forced to close school this year and did not make up the days in June, it would forfeit state funding and could greatly impact the district budget, Callahan said.

For next school year, the district plans to add emergency days into the school calendar. In the longterm, the district is exploring converting existing solar panels at schools to power the facilities during a shutdown.

Last week, the school board signed a $20,000 contract with Larkspur-based Terra Verde Energy to study creating a “microgrid” using existing district solar arrays. Every school in the district has solar panels, which feed power back to PG&E’s grid and offset the district energy bill by about $300,000 per year, Callahan said. Kenilworth Junior High School is the only facility that would need solar upgrades.

Terra Verde is expected to issue a report within 90 days detailing the battery storage and electrical equipment upgrades required to run the campuses on solar power during a shutoff, according to the contract. One of the biggest questions the consultant should answer is how much the upgrades would cost.

“We don’t know how much it would cost to create our own microgrid,” Callahan said. “We don’t have the battery storage yet.”

Another solution the district is exploring is procuring generators with grant funding for some facilities like its two kitchens and fuel station. Callahan cautioned that these solutions would only mitigate a power shutoff, and the district would still be at risk of closure for things like flooding and wildfire smoke.

But, he said, setting up classrooms to run on solar in a power outage would be a big benefit.

“People are starting to understand that the climate is changing,” he said. “If we can get set up on a microgrid and keep basic functions going, I’d consider that a real win.”

