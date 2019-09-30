Granny unit go-ahead rules eased

Last year, Jennifer Mann sold her home in Santa Rosa’s Junior College District around the same time her son and daughter-in-law sold their home in downtown Sebastopol.

With the goal of establishing a “family compound,” they bought a home in rural Sebastopol, a unique, three-story, dome-shaped house that looks like a cross between a barn and an observatory.

It’s cramped for a growing family. Mann, a retired Santa Rosa Junior College employee, lives on the first floor, her two grandkids on the second and her son and daughter-in-law on the third.

“We have three acres and we always planned to build a second unit for me, so I could live on the land,” Mann said.

Until recently those plans were hindered by a county zoning restriction known as a “Z District,” which prohibits the construction of granny units in certain agricultural zones.

The restriction was aimed at preserving the county’s agricultural resources and preventing nonfarming residences from encroaching into agricultural lands. However, many smaller parcels restricted by a Z District do not qualify for farm-related housing because they do not meet size and agriculture production requirements.

This month, the county eliminated zoning rules that prohibit the construction of granny units on some agriculture properties, attempting to expand the supply of affordable housing at a time when the county is in dire need of more homes.

On Sept. 17, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that removed the Z District restriction from 1,924 of the nearly 3,985 agriculture parcels where granny units were considered inappropriate. Officials said granny units could provide additional income to farmers, as well as housing for farmworker families.

Emily Manning is among those small farmers who stand to benefit. Two years ago, the Tubbs fire destroyed Manning’s 3-acre farm and home near Mark West Springs Road. On the farm, Manning and her husband, Corey, who both work in the wine business, grew food they donated to the Redwood Gospel Mission and Catholic Charities’ Family Support Center, both in Santa Rosa.

Rather than rebuild on their fire lot, the couple decided to purchase a 20-acre parcel in Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley. The larger property will allow the couple to grow more food and make bigger donations to those who need them, Manning said.

The problem is, the property has a 1,000-square-foot farmhouse that is too small for her family. Without the removal of the Z District, Manning would have to demolish the old farmhouse to build a larger structure.

“We’re in a housing crisis but you want me to tear down a perfectly good home that someone would love to live in?” Manning said.

With the new ordinance, the couple wants to submit an application to convert the small farmhouse into a granny unit for their farmhand and his family.

At some point in the future, they hope to build a larger home on their property.

Manning said the loss of thousands of homes has exacerbated a housing crisis that requires local officials to be “flexible” with zoning rules.

Supervisor Chairman David Rabbitt agrees. He said the county needs housing “at all levels,” and that the ordinance could give some farmers an alternative form of income that could help keep small farms viable.

“It’s important that you don’t put undue pressure on farm families to sell their land and move, to have their land become fallow and not become an active farm,” Rabbitt said.