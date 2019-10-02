THE CHALKBOARD: McKinley kindergartners wear the alphabet

McKinley School kicked off the school year with its rendition of “ABC Bootcamp” which is a curriculum that comes from The Kindergarten Smorgasbord. “We spent 26 days reviewing/previewing the alphabet and meeting each child where they were at academically,” reports kindergarten teacher Kristin Alton. To celebrate the completion of ABC Boot Camp, the students had a fashion show to show off their knowledge. Each student was given a brown paper bag to turn into a letter of the alphabet. They took this home and decorated it with their families, and then all the families were invited to come to a fashion show and see each child walk the runway, strut their moves and show off their creativity.

—

Teacher Mike Watt recently received a Garvey Grant from the Kiwanis Club of Petaluma to buy cardboard cutters for his Maker Space Class at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley. The students in Watt’s class started the year out with a rubber band car challenge. Pairs of students designed and created cars made with cardboard and hot glue. The cars needed to show creativity and be able to move on their own, shared Watt. The students needed to figure out how they were going to use the rubber band to get their car to move. These creative car designers ended the building project with three contests: fastest, longest distance, and best of show. Just before the fall break, students used their ingenuity to create popsicle stick balance characters using a high wire and structures for them to balance on, culminating with an amazing display of balancing characters on a rope strung across the classroom.

—

Cindy Demchuk, teacher/principal of Laguna School, also is celebrating a Garvey Grant from Petaluma Kiwanis Club. The grant awarded to this campus located in the ranchlands of western Petaluma serving students in kindergarten through sixth grade will help with gopher proofing and rebuilding the raised beds in the school garden/outdoor learning space where students are getting ready to grow great things this winter and spring.

—

The Petaluma Junior High School Bantams welcome authors Ally Condie and Brendan Reichs to campus on Thursday. PJHS Students will meet and listen to this New York Times best-selling duo as they discuss their new release, The Beast. Their first book, The Darkdeep, is a page-turner about a paranormal mystery that explores what happens when your imagination becomes a reality.

—

At Sonoma Mountain Charter Elementary School, Wednesday was the day to get rolling. School families were encouraged to start the morning off with some exercise by joining classmates and participating in Walk and Roll to School Day. The group will start 3/4 of a mile from campus and pick up walkers, bike riders, scooter riders and friends along the paved bike path to school. This great community activity follows a fun-filled Harvest Festival that took place last week. The event was coordinated by sixth-grade parents and students to raise funds for sixth-grade camp. Complete with face painting, bounce houses, tricycle races, raffles, pumpkin decorating, games, prizes and a few exciting surprises, the entire SOMO community had a great time kicking off the fall season in style.

—

Cinnabar Charter School students in grades fourth through eighth learned how to be cyber safe using social media, the internet and online apps thanks to a humorous magic show. With the message, “Think Before You Click,” students were engaged in the seriousness and dangers of inappropriate behavior, bullying and sharing of passwords. This cyber sense lesson is a timely one, and was presented in an age-appropriate manner making it relevant for students in today’s modern world.

—

Three cheers for the members of Boy Scout Troop 2 here in Petaluma. These dedicated young citizens planned and led volunteers to restore a picnic area at Lucchesi Park next to the new Miracle League facility. This was Riley Sutton’s Eagle Scout Service Project, and also included picking up trash and pulling weeds in the park. Scouts must plan, organize and lead volunteers in a community service project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Sutton met with the City of Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department to review different projects. “I chose to restore the picnic tables at the park because they were covered with graffiti and peeling paint. We had to power wash and remove the top layer of paint before applying primer to the picnic tables. The final layer was the new paint making the tables look brand new,” the Scout explained. Kudos to Scouts Riley Sutton from Casa Grande High, Benton Litchy from McNear Elementary, Eric Bendzick from Casa Grande High, Mason Root from Petaluma Junior High, Jackson Vaughn from Casa Grande High, Peter Carpenter from Kenilworth Junior High and Sean Haut from Casa Grande High for their commitment to make the world around them a better place one project at a time.

