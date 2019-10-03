Police logs Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

5:49 p.m.: Wisteria S. Marlborough, 39, of Sonoma was arrested at the intersection of Mary Street and Petaluma Boulevard N. for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a license suspended due to a DUI.

11:20 p.m.: Leopoldo G. Esparza, 61, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard S. for public intoxication and violation of probation.

Thursday, Sept. 26

12:37 a.m.: Sergio Perdomo, 25, of Petaluma was arrested on Del Oro Circle for felony violation of probation.

11:10 a.m.: James Bruno III, 35, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

7:12 p.m.: Cynthia R. Pyne, 41, of Petaluma was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a narcotic and violation of probation.

8:29 p.m.: Justin Bluthardt, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested on Lakeville Street for obstructing a peace officer.

10:46 p.m.: Michelle R. Harding, 49, of Petaluma was cited on Copeland Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Friday, Sept. 27

10:58 a.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on Stony Point Road for attempting to dissuade a witness from giving testimony, obstructing a peace officer and violation of a domestic violence court order.

12:42 p.m.: Patrick N. Facundo, 49, identified as a transient, was arrested on E. D Street for battery, prohibited use of tear gas and violation of probation.

6:26 p.m.: Christopher M. Chesler, 44, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Sutter Street for a bench warrant.

Saturday, Sept. 28

10:58 a.m.: Ryan K. Watt, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on Stony Point Road for violating a domestic violence court order, obstructing a peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

12:50 p.m.: Samuel Alvarez, 28, identified as homeless, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for a bench warrant.

Sunday, Sept. 29

9:45 a.m.: Patricia D. Cortes, 64, of Santa Rosa was cited on N. McDowell Boulevard for a bench warrant.

2:34 p.m.: Brian M. Cleveland, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Bodega Avenue for public intoxication.

Monday, Sept. 30

11:08 a.m.: Gary Kobrofsky, 56, of Petaluma was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation.

5:11 p.m.: Anhelica R. Lomax, 18, of Oakland was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for burglary and using fictitious checks.

5:11 p.m.: Michelle M. Garrett, 33, of Sacramento was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for burglary and using fictitious checks.

7:40 p.m.: Jesse M. Moore, 41, of Petaluma was arrested on Willow Drive for domestic simple assault causing an injury.

10:21 p.m.: William J. Suder Jr., 26, of Petaluma was cited on S. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

6:47 a.m.: John H. Banks, 56, identified as homeless, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for a bench warrant.

12:45 p.m.: James Bruno III, 35, of Rohnert Park was cited on Graylawn Avenue for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

3:55 p.m.: James B. Kopan, 64, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for violation of probation.

9:06 p.m.: Mark S. Medina, 30, of San Francisco was arrested on Douglas Street for use of a controlled substance.