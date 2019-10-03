‘The Fonz’ to talk dyslexia in Petaluma

Actor Henry Winkler first became famous for playing the iconic role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on the 70’s television series “Happy Days.” Now, he’s found a new audience with the popular hit-man comedy “Barry,” for which he won a supporting actor Emmy in 2018.

But to children — especially children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities – Winkler is known mainly as an author of the bestselling Hank Zipzer children’s book series, about a boy with dyslexia who goes to outrageous lengths to hide and transcend his various reading and writing challenges.

“Oh, we hear from kids all over the world,” Winkler said in a phone interview from Los Angeles, in which he talked about his upcoming appearance at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. “The overall theme of what children have said to us is, ‘How did you know me so well?’ They see themselves in our books, which is always so moving to hear. And then they say, ‘I laughed so hard my funny bone fell out of my body,’ and that’s gratifying too.”

Winkler will be appearing in Petaluma Oct. 6 along with Lin Oliver, his co-author on the Hank Zipzer series and other projects, including the pair’s newest work, “Alien Superstar.” The first in a planned series, “Superstar” is about a six-eyed outer space traveler named Buddy, who crash lands on Earth, at Universal Studios, and is mistaken for an actor impersonating an alien. He quickly becomes famous, all while trying to hide his true identity for fear of not being shunned or misunderstood.

“We write about children who feel that they are on the outside, trying to get in, but not exactly sure how to get in,” Winkler said. “A lot of kids feel that way, and our books are for them, because that’s a very lonely place to be.”

Since launching his writing career in 2003 with “Niagara Falls, or Does It?” Winkler has been open about the fact that the Zipzer books are largely inspired by his own lifelong experiences with Dyslexia. When it was suggested by his agent that he try writing a book for children, he initially said no.

“Because I have a learning challenge, I grew up thinking I was stupid,” Winkler said. “The fact that I’d become a famous actor didn’t change the fact that down deep, I still felt I was too stupid to write a book. So I told this guy I could never do it, and he said, ‘Let me introduce you to my friend Lin Oliver. She knows everything about children’s literature.’ We met for lunch, where we hatched the idea for Hank Zipzer. If I’m a bestselling author, it’s because of her.”

Since Oliver’s career in Hollywood has always involved creating books and television for kids, she understood immediately what Winkler was proposing.

“I was always moved by the kids I encountered who were struggling in school,” Oliver said. “I consider them my key audience. The kids who read easily and do great in school, they do okay on their own. But the ones who need a lighter form of entertainment to motivate them, they usually have some kind of academic struggle.”

So she was on board from that first lunch meeting with Winkler.

“I was also taken by the drama of Henry sitting there telling me this story,” he added, “the story of how, despite having a sort of impaired school experience, he went on to achieve a huge level of success. That’s an incredibly rich and powerful thing to write about.”

According to Winkler, he and Lin approached four different publishers with proposal for the Hank Zipzer series, which would carry the subtitle, “The World’s Greatest Underachiever.”

“Only one of them was interested and even she was reluctant,” said Winkler.

The publisher gave Winkler and Lin a contract for four novels, after which she said she’d decide if the series was worth continuing.

“This is now our 35th novel,” said Winkler of the one he is currently writing with Oliver, a sequel to “Alien Superstar.” “We did 28 Hank Zipzers, plus a bunch of “Ghost Buddy” books, and now one-and-a-half “Alien Superstar” books.”

Winkler added that, in addition to visiting fans in Petaluma on Sunday, he’s looking forward to seeing the town again, of which he admits he has fond memories from past movie shoots.

“Many years ago, I shot a movie with Harrison Ford and Sally Field called ‘Heroes’ on the streets of Petaluma,” Winkler recalled. “I ran down Petaluma Boulevard as if it was Vietnam and I was having flashbacks. So, I remember Petaluma well, and look forward to being there again with Lin to meet fans of our books.”