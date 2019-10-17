Lakeville Highway safety project in the works

Construction of a long-awaited safety improvement project for the infamous Lakeville Road that connects Petaluma to Highway 37 is lagging, but Sonoma County officials are optimistic the contractor will meet the Nov. 8 deadline.

Central Striping of Rancho Cordova has begun collecting the on $596,090 contract it was awarded this summer to install edge and center-line rumble strips on a seven-mile stretch of Lakeville under county jurisdiction. However, more than half of the 60-day contract has elapsed so far, and as of last week, the work has yet to begin.

The rumble strip project represents the most significant engineering upgrade to date for a commuter road that’s been notorious for violent and sometimes deadly collisions – many of which happen head-on at high speeds. Petaluma, Sonoma County and Caltrans all share ownership of different segments of the roughly 11-mile motorway, complicating the path to improvements.

As for the delay, Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works, said the heavy workload and strain on resources felt by contractors throughout California has made later start dates more commonplace.

Nowadays, he said, many companies will do a project in one major push as opposed to using the entire length of time they’re allotted.

“They’re doing what they can to make money,” and sometimes that causes delays on other projects, Hoevertsz said.

If the contractor fails to meet the November deadline, the county will collect $1,900 per day until it’s complete. Central Striping did not respond to requests for the project’s current timeline, or specifics about when construction is expected to begin.

Once it starts, work will be performed at night to avoid peak times on one of the busiest roads in Sonoma County. According to most recent traffic counts available, Lakeville sees an average of nearly 18,000 vehicles per day.

Segments of the two-lane thoroughfare will be closed off to facilitate construction, utilizing a flagger to redirect traffic with one open lane, said Edgar Martinez, a project manager for Central Striping. The expected work hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., he said.

The project also includes high intensity striping to better lineate Lakeville during periods of poor visibility at night or when there’s rain or fog.

Rumble strips are an indentation in the pavement that create an audible and physical vibration to alert drivers when they’re drifting into the center line or shoulder. Crews use a milling machine with teeth at the bottom that grind into the asphalt, stamp small depressions, and the rubble is cleaned up by a sweeper that follows close behind.

“If it’s a matter of fatigue, (motorists will) be able to correct their driving before they run off the road or cross the center line,” Hoevertsz said.

Officials contend that Lakeville Road itself is not inherently dangerous, and believe the majority of crashes are caused by impaired, districted or aggressive drivers. Despite limited visibility, motorists often make risky or illegal passes over the double-solid line to get in front of trucks or slower vehicles.

County traffic engineers view rumble strips as the most practical safety enhancement for Lakeville, and in 2018, received $806,900 in grant funding through the Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Program, or HSIP, for the project.