Lakeville Highway safety project in the works

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 17, 2019, 8:51AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Construction of a long-awaited safety improvement project for the infamous Lakeville Road that connects Petaluma to Highway 37 is lagging, but Sonoma County officials are optimistic the contractor will meet the Nov. 8 deadline.

Central Striping of Rancho Cordova has begun collecting the on $596,090 contract it was awarded this summer to install edge and center-line rumble strips on a seven-mile stretch of Lakeville under county jurisdiction. However, more than half of the 60-day contract has elapsed so far, and as of last week, the work has yet to begin.

The rumble strip project represents the most significant engineering upgrade to date for a commuter road that’s been notorious for violent and sometimes deadly collisions – many of which happen head-on at high speeds. Petaluma, Sonoma County and Caltrans all share ownership of different segments of the roughly 11-mile motorway, complicating the path to improvements.

As for the delay, Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works, said the heavy workload and strain on resources felt by contractors throughout California has made later start dates more commonplace.

Nowadays, he said, many companies will do a project in one major push as opposed to using the entire length of time they’re allotted.

“They’re doing what they can to make money,” and sometimes that causes delays on other projects, Hoevertsz said.

If the contractor fails to meet the November deadline, the county will collect $1,900 per day until it’s complete. Central Striping did not respond to requests for the project’s current timeline, or specifics about when construction is expected to begin.

Once it starts, work will be performed at night to avoid peak times on one of the busiest roads in Sonoma County. According to most recent traffic counts available, Lakeville sees an average of nearly 18,000 vehicles per day.

Segments of the two-lane thoroughfare will be closed off to facilitate construction, utilizing a flagger to redirect traffic with one open lane, said Edgar Martinez, a project manager for Central Striping. The expected work hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., he said.

The project also includes high intensity striping to better lineate Lakeville during periods of poor visibility at night or when there’s rain or fog.

Rumble strips are an indentation in the pavement that create an audible and physical vibration to alert drivers when they’re drifting into the center line or shoulder. Crews use a milling machine with teeth at the bottom that grind into the asphalt, stamp small depressions, and the rubble is cleaned up by a sweeper that follows close behind.

“If it’s a matter of fatigue, (motorists will) be able to correct their driving before they run off the road or cross the center line,” Hoevertsz said.

Officials contend that Lakeville Road itself is not inherently dangerous, and believe the majority of crashes are caused by impaired, districted or aggressive drivers. Despite limited visibility, motorists often make risky or illegal passes over the double-solid line to get in front of trucks or slower vehicles.

County traffic engineers view rumble strips as the most practical safety enhancement for Lakeville, and in 2018, received $806,900 in grant funding through the Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Program, or HSIP, for the project.

Although, for some residents and business owners, that’s not good enough.

Calls for a median barrier similar to Highway 37, the former “Blood Alley” before residents passed the moniker onto Lakeville, grew to their loudest point last year following a string of tragic collisions in August.

Even though the total number of crashes has steadily declined over the last three years, California Highway Patrol reported 36 incidents in 2018, resulting in two deaths and 20 injuries. One of the victims was an 8-month-old girl that died in a three-car crash that sent eight people to the hospital.

Longtime Lakeville resident Ana Keller, director of Keller Estate Winery, said the rumble strips might help with inattentive drivers, but won’t account for the aggressive ones that endanger others.

This time of year she usually warns her employees that are working long hours during harvest, and fears for their safety when they have to drive home.

“You have a lot of families and businesses that have to use Lakeville,” Keller said. “Many of the accidents are people passing. The rumbles aren’t going to do enough.”

County officials submitted a proposal for a three-mile barrier in the most recent HSIP cycle last year, but Caltrans denied the request. The agency said it wanted to see the completion of countermeasures like the rumble strip project that have already been funded before Lakeville gets evaluated for another project.

CHP Capt. Ari Wolfe, commander for the Sonoma County division, described the road as “one of our problem spots.” The agency will be ramping up enforcement in conjunction with the upcoming project, he said, and often deploys the CHP’s specialized patrol team to address complaints in the area.

“Lakeville has been trending down the last couple years in our portion, which is good, but it also has the highest volume so we don’t want to lose sight of it,” Wolfe said.

Elected officials like Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, have been advocating for safety improvements for years, and expressed optimism that with the continued focus and combination of new measures, crashes and fatalities will continue to decline.

“Improved enforcement, engineering and education are critical to safety on that stretch,” Dodd said. “We’ve been working with the CHP to step up enforcement as well, and hope to see the engineering improvements handled expeditiously.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine