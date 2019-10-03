5 foodie events set in Petaluma this weekend

The Aebleskiver Breakfast this Saturday, Oct. 5, is yet another food fundraiser held in Penngrove, our tiny neighbor to the north. This one benefits the Penngrove Community Church, which was built back in 1898 to serve the communities of Penngrove, Cotati and Rohnert Park with an independent, non-denominational church. The doors will be open for this Danish delicacy from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Aebleskivers are round balls of dough, kind of like donut holes, that are browned and then topped with powdered sugar and jam. They will be served alongside sausage, orange juice and coffee. For information, call 795-5919 or email pccoffice@penngrovechurch.org.

This Saturday also marks the 14th annual Chilly Billy Fun Run, hosted by the Rip City Riders. The motorcycle run itself starts at the Harley Davidson dealership in Cotati and culminates at the Petaluma Fairgrounds with a hot rod and motorcycle show plus a swap meet. The fun run is $25 and includes lunch. Admission to the fairgrounds is free and includes plenty to see, as well as great live music, all starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until 3:30 p.m. Additionally, the Chilly Billy is legendary for its barbecued chicken. For more info, visit ripcityriders.org.

Thai Essence regularly offers fun and educational chef talks, and this Friday (Oct. 4) includes “Aspects of Thai Food,” which will cover “tastes, flavors, textures, medicinal, steps and sequentials and how to distinguish good Thai food.” The talk begins at 7 p.m. thaiessence.com.

The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge at 2105 S. McDowell. Fire trucks and equipment will be on display to go along with the pancakes, eggs and ham, served by LVFD firefighters. There will also be a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50, with all proceeds going to help continue to fund the department. Adults are only $10 and kids are $5, with those under 3 eating for free. lakeville-fire.com.

Online orders close for the Petaluma FFA Fall Drive Through Tri-Tip BBQ on Monday, Oct. 7, and this is one you will not want to miss. The Tri-Tip dinner pick-up itself will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2:10 to 5:30 p.m. Visit the Petaluma FFA club’s Facebook page for a link to the order form. And if you weren’t sold on this by one of the Future Farmers of America kids themselves, please write “Frances Katen” in the field where they ask for “the FFA Member responsible for sale.” You can read why in the accompanying article.

The Sonoma County Harvest Fair is this weekend, Oct. 4 and 5, at the Sonoma County Fairground, but the industry leaders and food category winners were judged and awarded in advance. Showcasing all the best that our county has to offer in the way of wine, beer and culinary treats of every kind, it is no wonder that the Harvest Fair is still going strong after 45 years and in 2015 was voted the Best Annual Festival in Sonoma County by Press Democrat readers. A celebration of our “county’s hard-working farmers, ranchers, vintners and producers,” the awards start with those being honored for having the biggest impact on our community with the 2019 Friend of Sonoma County Agriculture award going to Petaluma’s own Jim Porter (no relation), “for his dedication to agriculture and education in Sonoma County. A Sonoma County native, Porter learned about raising livestock first hand while growing up on his family’s 275-acre ranch in Petaluma.” Sonoma’s Sangiacomo family was awarded the 2019 Sustainable Farmer award, in part due to their Petaluma Gap vineyards. And Griffo Distillery was honored with the 2019 Award for Excellence in the Craft Beer, Cider or Spirits Industries. In the food categories, Petaluma had a notable list of winners in various categories including Out to Lunch Catering with 19 awards, followed by Golden State Pickle Works (14 awards), Bert’s Desserts (11), Straus Family Creamery (10), F.A. Nino’s (4), Simply Strudel (4) and Petaluma Coffee Company (2). For a complete list of the winners, along with all the info about this weekend’s festivities, visit harvestfair.org.

