Petaluma firefighters stamp out 1-acre blaze at Shollenberger

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 3, 2019, 1:33PM

Officials are investigating the cause of a one-ace vegetation fire that broke out near Shollenberger Park Thursday morning, prompting numerous calls as smoke billowed from the wetlands near Petaluma’s southern gateway.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., the Petaluma Fire Department and several partner agencies providing mutual aid responded to a blaze beside a walking path close to the docks facing the Petaluma River, said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach.

Responders had to cut through a fence and traverse the slough to get equipment in range for suppression efforts, which are nearly complete, Schach said.

“Luckily it was moving slow and backing into the wind because it took us 20 minutes to access it,” he said.

No structures were burned and police are investigating the incident as a negligent fire, said Lt. Tim Lyons. One man is being treated at Petaluma Valley Hospital but is not being arrested at this time pending the results of the investigation and a review of the case by the District Attorney’s Office, he said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

