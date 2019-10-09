Parts of east Petaluma without power

PG&E Tuesday afternoon outlined its largest‑ever rollout of planned power outages to limit the risk of its electrical equipment sparking wildfires. The notice — larger than initially predicted by the power company — comes on the two-year anniversary of the North Bay wildfires, but this series of outages will affect a much wider area of about 30 counties across Northern and Central California, home to millions of residents. This report contains the latest on what you need to know about PG&E’s power shutoffs and the weather forecast developing for this week.

Who is affected?

More than 800,000 PG&E customers in 34 counties across Northern and Central California. PG&E will shut off power starting around midnight Tuesday or early Wednesday as a way to limit the risk of electrical equipment sparking fires.

The affected households and businesses include 66,289 customers in Sonoma County, 26,430 customers in Lake county and 32,124 in Napa County and 6,000 in Mendocino County. The number of affected people is far greater, equating to more than 250,000 residents.

Planned outage maps issued early Tuesday — which are subject to change — show most of the Sonoma County outages would affect customers from all or part of Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs and Fulton.

The bulk of the outages are east of Highway 101, including all of the Sonoma Valley.

SMART plans to continue its regular weekday train schedule, including stops at stations without power, but said passengers should expect delays.

The City of Santa Rosa said water and sewer services will not be affected by the outage, as the system is supported by back-up generators and diesel pumps. The city said, however, that residents with private wells, private water pumps or a private sewer grinder may be affected if they don’t have a back-up power supply.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport falls within PG&E’s current planned outage area, though county staff anticipates only minor impacts. A generator will be reserved for main operations and commercial flights are expected to continue as scheduled. However, TSA security will shift over to manual screenings and passengers are encouraged to arrive to the airport early.

TSA or individual airlines may still choose to cancel flights, said county spokeswoman Maggie Fleming. Passengers should check with their individual carriers before heading to the airport, she said.

When will the outages start?

PG&E will start shutting down power after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

When will power be back on?

Once the fire weather eases — possibly Thursday afternoon — utility crews will assess lines for damage and work on repairs. Customers in populated areas where there was no equipment damage could see power restored fairly soon. Depending on the extent of the damage, repairs to more rural, less populated areas could take time and PG&E officials warn it could be five days once the weather hazard has passed.

What is the latest weather forecast?

The red flag warning, indicating weather that can pose extreme fire danger, is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday for the North Bay and East Bay mountains and valleys as well as the Santa Cruz mountains. Forecasts call for winds at the highest elections of 65‑75 mph but also gusting winds in the valleys, such as Santa Rosa where gusts could reach 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.