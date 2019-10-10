Police log Oct. 2 to Oct. 8

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow- up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

10:34 a.m.: William R. Hudnell II, 49, of Petaluma was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation and violating a domestic violence court order.

1:32 p.m.: Jennifer B. Sakioka, 44, of Petaluma was arrested on Filippini Way for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:14 p.m.: Kim L. Gaffney, 64, of Petaluma was cited on Western Avenue for shoplifting.

4:43 p.m.: Brittany A. Michaels, 34, of Petaluma was cited on Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting.

5:25 p.m.: Wesley L. Fink, 27, of Novato was arrested on Sestri Lane for domestic aggravated assault causing an injury.

8:28 p.m.: Scott A. Digesti, 35, of Petaluma was cited on Petaluma Boulevard N. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

8:43 p.m.: Christian Romero-Barragan, 24, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Circle for public intoxication and violation of probation.

Thursday, Oct. 3

5:42 a.m.: Reyes Mendoza, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for domestic aggravated assault causing an injury.

8:55 a.m.: Austin W. Gray, 33, of El Cerrito was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for vehicle theft, appropriating lost property and possession of burglary tools.

10:45 a.m.: James A. Anderson, 46, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for possession of metal knuckles and violation of probation.

6:26 p.m.: Kenneth J. Vanguilder III, 22, of Petaluma was cited on Sunrise Parkway for an outside warrant.

Friday, Oct. 4

5:13 a.m.: Samantha J. Coffee, 50, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for public intoxication and violation of probation.

9:08 a.m.: Robert B. Sommer, identified as homeless, was arrested at Water Street and Grey Street for felony violation of probation.

10:25 a.m.: Aldo Solorio, 23, of Petaluma, was arrested on Greenbriar Court on a felony bench warrant.

Saturday, Oct. 5

5:48 p.m.: Heather A. Figueroa, 46, of Petaluma, was arrested for hit-and-run, causing injury and/or death, whriving under the influence of alcohol.

10:37 p.m.: Jamie M. Culhane, 51, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested at Adobe Road and Frates Road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Oct. 6

6:20 p.m.: Tricia S. Nuno, 44, a transient, was cited for posession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on Lakeville Highway.

10 p.m.: Teresa A. Gautier, 62, of Petaluma, was arrested on Verde Court for battery on a spouse and for exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

11:45 p.m.: Alex D. Ruiz, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Barndance Lane for robbery and battery.

Monday, Oct. 7

12:07 a.m.: An anonymous juvenile male, 17, of Petaluma, was arrested on Keller Street for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:10 p.m.: Justin M. Haet, 38, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on E. Washington Street trespassing, posession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

1:51 a.m.: Thomas J. Williams, 23, of Petaluma, was arrested on Windsor Lane for violation of probation.

9:55 a.m.: Brian D. Preston, 51, of Petaluma, was cited on Maria Drive for driving recklessly while under a suspended license.

4:32 p.m.: Cindy E. Webber, 63, of Petaluma, was arrested on Bodega Ave. for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

4:34 p.m.: Kenneth J. Vanguilder Jr., 49, of Petaluma, was arrested on McDowell Boulevard for posession of a controlled substance.