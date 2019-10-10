Eastside Petalumans adapt on second day without power

On the second day of the PG&E power outages, some parts of East Petaluma remain without electricity. How are people coping, from motorists on the roads to East side residents looking for a nearby place to buy groceries. Here is some video we captured on Thursday morning, of a normally busy traffic light intersection, now converted to a more limited four-way stop, and a shopping center where the only business up-and-running is a grocery store functioning as best it can.