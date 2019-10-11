PG&E restores power to Petaluma

Efforts to re-energize Sonoma County were still underway Friday, a day after PG&E began restoring power to areas impacted by a planned power shut-off to reduce fire danger.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning, power had been restored to all but one customer in Petaluma. Power had been shut off to 4,296 Petaluma customers since Tuesday.

Roughly 72 percent of Santa Rosa customers had power restored, with just over 7,300 without power as of Friday morning, online PG&E data showed. There was no estimated time for restoration for the city, as well as in Cloverdale, where 448 people were without power.

PG&E had not restored power to about 2,300 customers in Glen Ellen, 2,900 people in Healdsburg, though the utility expected to turn the lights back on there by 8 p.m. on Friday, the online data showed. Power was almost completely returned to Petaluma.

The utility dispatched at least 100 workers to Sonoma County Thursday afternoon to inspect power lines, the first step to restore power to some 66,000 customers in the county who lost power in PG&E’s planned power shut-off.

The county was one of 23 in the state given the OK to begin the power restoration process, the utility said. PG&E started the power shut-offs on Wednesday as a preemptive measure ahead of windy, fire prone weather.

About 426,000 of the 738,000 customers who lost power in the state had power restored as of Thursday night, the utility said in a media release. Power was fully restored in Humboldt, Siskiyou and Trinity counties, though 312,000 PG&E customers remained without power elsewhere, PG&E said.