Police log Oct. 9 to Oct. 15

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

12:29 a.m.: Lauren M. Vernum, 48, of Santa Rosa, was arrested at N. Petaluma Boulevard and Metz Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:51 p.m.: Brandon C. Pryor, 37, of Cotati, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard on a felony violation of probation.

Thursday, Oct. 10

8:18 p.m.: Joshua B. Ghiotto, 26, of Petaluma, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Friday, Oct. 11

10:10 a.m.: Anna M Smith, 38, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. Water Street for misdemeanor battery.

7:52 p.m.: Luis A. Morales-Sandino, 31, of Greenbrae, was arrested at Petaluma Boulevard and I Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit and run with damage done to property.

Saturday, Oct. 12

4:18 a.m.: Andrik E. Herrera-Garcia, 23, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. Ely Boulevard after being served with a felony bench warrant.

Sunday, Oct. 13

4:32 a.m.: Justin B. Arionus, 32, identified as a transient from Tracy, was arrested on Lakeville Highway for possession of a narcotic, and for giving false identification to a police officer.

4:49 p.m.: Charles L. Moore Jr., 39, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on McDowell Boulevard for felony assault by strangulation.

6:52 p.m.: Guy J. Bridgeman, 50, identified as homeless, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for brandishing a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Monday, Oct. 14

5:27 p.m.: Kelly E. Rosie-Stockwell, 48, homeless, was arrested on 6th Street for exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and resisting arrest.

10 p.m.: Nancy C. Marquiez, 23, of Petaluma, was cited on Caulfield Lane for displaying false proof of registration.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

9:35 a.m.: Andsrew C. VonRembow, 31, of Cameron Park, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for posession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

10:13 a.m.: Sean R. Barry, 37, of Windsor, was arrested on N. McDowell for felony assault by strangulation, and a misdemeanor bench warrant.