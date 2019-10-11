Suspect wanted in Petaluma robberies

Petaluma police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted robbery at two Petaluma businesses Thursday.

Police said the suspect, a white male aged 20 to 30, wearing a white sweatshirt, dark colored sunglasses and jeans with a red beard and mustache, attempted to rob the Staples store on South McDowell Boulevard before robbing a Subway restaurant on Lakeville Highway.

According to police, around 5:35 p.m., the suspect entered the Staples store and waited in the customer service line. Once at the counter, the suspect displayed a silver revolver and demanded cash from the employee. The employee alerted management and the suspect left the store and fled in an unknown direction. No cash or items of value were taken.

As police investigated, dispatch received a call from an employee at Subway stating they were victims of an armed robbery that occurred approximately 20 minutes earlier. The employee said the suspect approached the counter, displayed a silver revolver, and demanded cash. The suspect fled the store with a small amount of merchandise in an unknown direction.

Based on the suspect’s description and surveillance footage captured at the scenes, police believe the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

If anyone has any information about the case, they are encouraged to contact Officer Sutherland at 776-3721.