Police: Petaluma DUI suspect choked officer

A Petaluma man suspected of causing a collision while driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested Thursday after police said he tried to flee the scene and assaulted a Petaluma police officer.

Joshua Ghiotto, 26, was arrested after police said he collided with a parked car on Casa Grande Road and Henry Way around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. The impact flipped Ghiotto’s car on its side and a resident had to help extricate the driver from his vehicle, police said.

Ghiotto admitted to being involved in the collision and exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, police said. The suspect refused to answer any questions or perform a field sobriety test.

Ghiotto fled from the officers on scene and became physically combative when the officers tried to place him into handcuffs, police said. During the struggle with officers, Ghiotto grabbed an officer’s throat and threatened to kill him. Giotto was eventually taken into custody and transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for a chemical test.

Ghiotto was arrested for driving under the influence and battery on a police officer and was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.