Petaluma addresses mobility issues

JESSICA ZIMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 17, 2019, 9:05AM

The city of Petaluma and local businesses are working to address a number of hazards for people with mobility issues, including stretches of broken sidewalk on East Washington Street, cobblestones in the historic downtown, and curb ramps that do not meet ADA requirements.

Individuals who use mobility devices ranging from wheelchairs to walkers say much more needs to be done to make pedestrian trips easier and safer.

Jude Morris, a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said it is dangerous to cross the Highway 101 overpass between East Washington Street and North McDowell Boulevard.

“Drivers are behind me coming onto 101. The curbing there is so broken up that you have to go inch by inch to navigate it. If you go fast, you’ll get thrown out of your chair. Going slowly, I’ve almost been clipped a few times,” said Morris.

Morris also reports difficulty accessing City Hall and traveling between Petaluma Boulevard South to River Plaza, formerly known as the Golden Eagle Shopping Center.

Don Carney, a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said there is a scarcity of handicapped parking spaces downtown. He added that many sidewalks are too narrow to travel easily. Local trails have loose gravel and overgrowth that cause hazards for wheelchair users.

“Gravel jostles me in my wheelchair and overgrown bushes can scratch me. I want to be able to enjoy trails such as the Lynch Creek Trail to get around Petaluma safely. The Lynch Creek Trail is a great crosstown connector. It goes under the freeway and you can avoid having to deal with cars,” said Carney.

Carol Conway, also a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said the west side of Kentucky Street is not accessible to people who use scooters and wheelchairs.

“The shops there have high entry ways they haven’t leveled out. I remember taking my daughter to get her hair cut over there. I had to sit outside because I couldn’t step up into the salon to wait for her,” said Conway.

Gina Benedetti-Petnic, city engineer, said the city is addressing many concerns through road and sidewalk improvement projects. These efforts include the downtown American with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvement project, which began in 2015. The project addresses accessibility in the historic downtown.

“We’re about 50 percent done, with the work set to be completed in 2025. The project is budgeted for two years at a time. $250,000 is budgeted for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21,” said Benedetti-Petnic.

Benedetti-Petnic said this project presents Petaluma with unique challenges.

“For very old sidewalks alongside historic structures, we have to get creative to remove trip hazards and comply with ADA code. Aesthetically, there are additional challenges. ADA standards call for bright and reflective colors, fresh concrete, restrictions on natural cobblestone surfaces, and generally modern designs. The street crossings that flash are not visually appealing in historical neighborhoods, but we are installing them because of the overwhelming concern for public safety,” said Benedetti-Petnic.

This past summer, the Petaluma Department of Public Works (DPW) also began the B Street improvement project. The project involves replacing aging sewer and water mains, repaving streets, and adding ADA-compliant curb ramps on B Street, E Street, and Fifth Street.

“We will put in 19 curb ramps in downtown and nearby. We will also put in sewer lines in that area and repave sections of these streets,” said Jason Beatty, assistant director of public works.

In 2020, DPW will undertake a $2 million project to make improvements to Maria Drive. This road has 44 curb ramps.

“$400,000 of (the total budget) will be spent on curb ramps and sidewalk repair,” said Benedetti-Petnic.

In 2021, DPW will address concerns with non-ADA compliant curb ramps and driveways through the Petaluma Boulevard South road diet project. Changes will be made in the stretch from E Street to the Crystal Lane roundabout.

In addition to these projects, DPW addresses sidewalk repair through the city’s sidewalk repair revolving loan program. This complaint-driven program provides loans to individuals and businesses to repair broken walkways.

Beatty said that since the program’s inception in 2016, Petaluma has made loans totaling close to $255,000. The loans are for repairs on 45 different sites, with the majority of complaints addressing issues on the west side. Yet there are issues all over the city.

“The east side started developing in the 1950s. Many neighborhoods don’t have ADA-compliant curb ramps. Whenever we reconstruct a roadway, we add curb ramps. Unless they’re very recent, existing curb ramps don’t meet ADA requirements. We added 19 compliant curb ramps on Sonoma Mountain Parkway,” said Beatty.

Beatty said funding for the improvements comes from street maintenance funding, including monies from California State Senate Bill 1, a state transportation funding act signed into law in 2017, Sonoma County Transportation Authority Measure M, a voter-approved ¼ cent county sales tax that raises about $20 million a year for transportation, and the state gas tax, which was raised to 5.6 cents per gallon in 2017.

Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Business Association, said it is important for the city to work with local businesses to minimize the impacts of road and sidewalk repairs.

“Road and sidewalk closures can impact retail’s ability to be functional. We know that both need work, but we’re a busy location for locals and tourists. We’re interested in work being done at night if possible to minimize day road closures,” said McCusker.

McCusker said members of the downtown Business Improvement District meet once a month to discuss beautification projects and other issues that pertain to the area.

“The meetings allow us to talk about construction and how its effects can be mitigated. We have a city liaison at the meetings,” said McCusker.

The downtown businesses also discuss permitting and zoning requirements for building and business-specific alterations.

Doug Hughes, chief building official for the City of Petaluma, said if a business owner makes an alteration that affects usability, “a certain percentage of the cost, around 20%, must be spent on accessibility features. Once the alteration reaches a certain point, the entire building must be brought up to code.”

Kathleen Weber, owner of Della Fattoria, said her 2017 remodel included automatically opening doors, ramps in spots where there is a difference in floor elevation, and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable at Della. These changes make it easier for diners with mobility issues to enter the restaurant, travel throughout it, and use the bathrooms. The changes are important, but very expensive,” said Weber.

Weber said it would be a good idea if there could be a partnership between the municipal agencies and the business owners. She also supports government grants and charitable organizations that would assist in the funding of such improvements.

“I would love to see an innovative plan that would create a more welcoming environment for business and customers with mobility issues in downtown Petaluma,” said Weber.

Individuals with concerns regarding safety and accessibility on roads and sidewalks should reach out to the Petaluma Department of Public Works at 778-4303 or email publicworks@cityofpetaluma.org, or through the online app, engagePetaluma, online at cityofpetaluma.net/siteinfo/citizenrequest.html.

