Petaluma addresses mobility issues

The city of Petaluma and local businesses are working to address a number of hazards for people with mobility issues, including stretches of broken sidewalk on East Washington Street, cobblestones in the historic downtown, and curb ramps that do not meet ADA requirements.

Individuals who use mobility devices ranging from wheelchairs to walkers say much more needs to be done to make pedestrian trips easier and safer.

Jude Morris, a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said it is dangerous to cross the Highway 101 overpass between East Washington Street and North McDowell Boulevard.

“Drivers are behind me coming onto 101. The curbing there is so broken up that you have to go inch by inch to navigate it. If you go fast, you’ll get thrown out of your chair. Going slowly, I’ve almost been clipped a few times,” said Morris.

Morris also reports difficulty accessing City Hall and traveling between Petaluma Boulevard South to River Plaza, formerly known as the Golden Eagle Shopping Center.

Don Carney, a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said there is a scarcity of handicapped parking spaces downtown. He added that many sidewalks are too narrow to travel easily. Local trails have loose gravel and overgrowth that cause hazards for wheelchair users.

“Gravel jostles me in my wheelchair and overgrown bushes can scratch me. I want to be able to enjoy trails such as the Lynch Creek Trail to get around Petaluma safely. The Lynch Creek Trail is a great crosstown connector. It goes under the freeway and you can avoid having to deal with cars,” said Carney.

Carol Conway, also a Petaluma resident who uses a power wheelchair, said the west side of Kentucky Street is not accessible to people who use scooters and wheelchairs.

“The shops there have high entry ways they haven’t leveled out. I remember taking my daughter to get her hair cut over there. I had to sit outside because I couldn’t step up into the salon to wait for her,” said Conway.

Gina Benedetti-Petnic, city engineer, said the city is addressing many concerns through road and sidewalk improvement projects. These efforts include the downtown American with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvement project, which began in 2015. The project addresses accessibility in the historic downtown.

“We’re about 50 percent done, with the work set to be completed in 2025. The project is budgeted for two years at a time. $250,000 is budgeted for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21,” said Benedetti-Petnic.

Benedetti-Petnic said this project presents Petaluma with unique challenges.

“For very old sidewalks alongside historic structures, we have to get creative to remove trip hazards and comply with ADA code. Aesthetically, there are additional challenges. ADA standards call for bright and reflective colors, fresh concrete, restrictions on natural cobblestone surfaces, and generally modern designs. The street crossings that flash are not visually appealing in historical neighborhoods, but we are installing them because of the overwhelming concern for public safety,” said Benedetti-Petnic.

This past summer, the Petaluma Department of Public Works (DPW) also began the B Street improvement project. The project involves replacing aging sewer and water mains, repaving streets, and adding ADA-compliant curb ramps on B Street, E Street, and Fifth Street.