October 16, 2019, 11:21AM
Tickets are now on sale for Casa Grande High School’s United Anglers’ biggest party of the year.

The gala, on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center at Lucchesi Park, is the biggest fund-raising event of the year for the Anglers, who raise all their own funds for one of the most unique educational programs in the state.

The event will include dinner, a raffle, silent auction, a wine room, the always-popular cake auction, a virtual tour of the program, and more.

Proceeds from the evening help the United Anglers continue their educational program, habitat restoration and fish hatchery.

Over the years, Casa’s United Anglers have helped recover more than 20,000 steelhead trout.

For tickets to the gala, to make a donation for raffle and action prizes or to find out more about Casa Grande’s United Anglers program, call 778-4703.

