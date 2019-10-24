Petaluma hospital mold cleanup continues

A mold cleanup effort at Petaluma Valley Hospital is ongoing, health officials said.

Earlier this summer, moisture and water damage were identified in some areas of the hospital. St. Joseph Health, which operates the hospital, performed a comprehensive inspection and began mitigation efforts, the company said.

Remediation is complete in some areas and ongoing in others, according to a company statement. While undergoing remediation, each of the affected areas remains in isolation and is fully contained.

An investigation determined the types of mold to include Penicillium/Aspergillus, Stachybotrys, Chaetomium and Ulocladium. St. Joseph said testing confirmed there are no ongoing air quality issues.

An independent third-party, industrial hygienist confirmed the areas affected are a result of isolated and unrelated issues that are not systemic in nature, St. Joseph said.

There has been no identified harm to any patients, caregivers, or visitors at the hospital.